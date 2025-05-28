How tall was Ed Gale? All about the cult classic horror star of 'Chucky' as he dies aged 61

61-year-old Ed Gale passed away on May 27, 2025. According to IMDb, the actor’s height was reported to be around 3 feet 4 inches, and he was a part of multiple projects. Notably, Gale’s cause of death is yet to be made official.

Ad

Apart from being a part of different films and TV shows for many years, Ed was involved in a legal issue in 2023 when he was accused of posing as a 14-year-old and having s*xual conversation.

According to LA Weekly, the accusations were made by an anonymous organization, and while speaking to the outlet, the organization's leader alleged that Ed’s messages became graphic at one point. IMDb stated that the investigation was ongoing before Ed’s death.

Ad

Trending

A report by TMZ on May 28 stated that the Tiptoes star was in hospice care in Los Angeles. Ed’s niece Kayse later shared a lengthy statement on Facebook, adding a few photos of the Spaceballs star. Kayse recalled Ed Gale’s contributions to the film industry with the characters he portrayed over the years.

Ad

Kayse wrote how Ed Gale arrived in California to establish himself in the entertainment world and decided not to step back. Ed opened up on other things about Gale by writing:

“Ed loved 7 eleven hotdogs with disgusting amounts of ketchup. He enjoyed reminiscing about his glory days DJing at the Plainwell roller rink. He hated Bill Maher for no good reason. He delighted in the slow build up of telling a good story, and cheating at cribbage. He had one hell of a laugh, and he will be missed.”

Ad

Kayse mentioned how Ed continued speaking of his experience at the events he attended on different occasions, and continued:

“Ed’s favorite role was that of the “fun uncle.” His love language was sharing his love of the entertainment industry and the magic of Hollywood with his nieces.”

Ed Gale was featured in a successful horror franchise: Career and other details explained

The Plainwell, Michigan native’s bio on IMDb says that he was active as a stunt performer for a long time. He used to fly on wires, crashing into the windshield of a vehicle, being run over by a rig, and more. Gale also had the opportunity to collaborate with popular personalities such as Tom Hanks.

Ad

According to IMDb, Ed Gale arrived in California when he was 20 years old and enrolled at Plainwell High School, where he completed his graduation. His journey in the acting world began when he went to audition for a role in the 1986 superhero comedy film, Howard the Duck.

Also known as Edward Gale, he was featured as the lead character. The film helped him to become a popular face, despite that Howard the Duck did not work in terms of box office collections. The character also helped him to become a part of Child’s Play, where he appeared as Chucky in 1988. He did the same in two sequels, Child’s Play 2 and Bride of Chucky.

Ad

Ad

While speaking to iHorror in 2015, Gale said that he reportedly heard about director Tom Holland was looking for him since the latter wanted someone who could make Chucky look real on screen. Notably, Child’s Play expanded into a big franchise, which included a reboot around six years ago, followed by a TV show in 2021.

In between all these, Ed Gale slowly began establishing himself on the small screen. He was known for playing Tasha and Magas in the ABC show, Land of the Lost.

Ad

Ad

Ed Gale additionally performed as The Mole in The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, followed by The Polar Express. Furthermore, Edward gave his voice to Reporter Mel Tambor in The Amateur Monster Movie. He was featured in a documentary, In Search of Tomorrow.

He was continuously cast for minor roles on other TV shows for all these years. The list includes titles like Townies, Family Matters, Maggie, Grounded for Life, The District, My Name Is Earl, Bones, and Emerald Acres.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More