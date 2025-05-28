How tall was Ed Gale? All about the cult classic horror star of 'Chucky' as he dies aged 61

61-year-old Ed Gale passed away on May 27, 2025. According to IMDb, the actor’s height was reported to be around 3 feet 4 inches, and he was a part of multiple projects. Notably, Gale’s cause of death is yet to be made official.
Apart from being a part of different films and TV shows for many years, Ed was involved in a legal issue in 2023 when he was accused of posing as a 14-year-old and having s*xual conversation.
According to LA Weekly, the accusations were made by an anonymous organization, and while speaking to the outlet, the organization's leader alleged that Ed’s messages became graphic at one point. IMDb stated that the investigation was ongoing before Ed’s death.
A report by TMZ on May 28 stated that the Tiptoes star was in hospice care in Los Angeles. Ed’s niece Kayse later shared a lengthy statement on Facebook, adding a few photos of the Spaceballs star. Kayse recalled Ed Gale’s contributions to the film industry with the characters he portrayed over the years.
Kayse wrote how Ed Gale arrived in California to establish himself in the entertainment world and decided not to step back. Ed opened up on other things about Gale by writing:
“Ed loved 7 eleven hotdogs with disgusting amounts of ketchup. He enjoyed reminiscing about his glory days DJing at the Plainwell roller rink. He hated Bill Maher for no good reason. He delighted in the slow build up of telling a good story, and cheating at cribbage. He had one hell of a laugh, and he will be missed.”
Kayse mentioned how Ed continued speaking of his experience at the events he attended on different occasions, and continued:
“Ed’s favorite role was that of the “fun uncle.” His love language was sharing his love of the entertainment industry and the magic of Hollywood with his nieces.”
Ed Gale was featured in a successful horror franchise: Career and other details explained
The Plainwell, Michigan native’s bio on IMDb says that he was active as a stunt performer for a long time. He used to fly on wires, crashing into the windshield of a vehicle, being run over by a rig, and more. Gale also had the opportunity to collaborate with popular personalities such as Tom Hanks.
According to IMDb, Ed Gale arrived in California when he was 20 years old and enrolled at Plainwell High School, where he completed his graduation. His journey in the acting world began when he went to audition for a role in the 1986 superhero comedy film, Howard the Duck.
Also known as Edward Gale, he was featured as the lead character. The film helped him to become a popular face, despite that Howard the Duck did not work in terms of box office collections. The character also helped him to become a part of Child’s Play, where he appeared as Chucky in 1988. He did the same in two sequels, Child’s Play 2 and Bride of Chucky.
While speaking to iHorror in 2015, Gale said that he reportedly heard about director Tom Holland was looking for him since the latter wanted someone who could make Chucky look real on screen. Notably, Child’s Play expanded into a big franchise, which included a reboot around six years ago, followed by a TV show in 2021.
In between all these, Ed Gale slowly began establishing himself on the small screen. He was known for playing Tasha and Magas in the ABC show, Land of the Lost.
Ed Gale additionally performed as The Mole in The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, followed by The Polar Express. Furthermore, Edward gave his voice to Reporter Mel Tambor in The Amateur Monster Movie. He was featured in a documentary, In Search of Tomorrow.
He was continuously cast for minor roles on other TV shows for all these years. The list includes titles like Townies, Family Matters, Maggie, Grounded for Life, The District, My Name Is Earl, Bones, and Emerald Acres.