The 32nd Annual MovieGuide Awards will air on March 6, 2025, at 8 PM (ET) on Great American Family and stream on Pure Flix. Hosted by Mario Lopez, the event honors faith-based and family-friendly entertainment.

Stars like Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison, along with nominees Jesse Hutch, Jillian Murray, Jen Lilley, and others will attend. Winners will be announced live on Great American Family’s Instagram and TikTok.

32nd Annual MovieGuide Awards: Streaming options explored

According to Movieguide, Great American Family is easily accessible on multiple streaming platforms, including Frndly TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV. This makes it incredibly convenient to enjoy a wide range of family-friendly and faith-based content from the comfort of your home.

32nd Annual MovieGuide Awards: Details Explored

The 32nd Annual Movieguide Awards is a prestigious event that annually recognizes and celebrates films and television shows that promote faith and family values. The awards focus on content that embodies strong moral principles and offers wholesome entertainment suitable for family audiences.

The Faith & Values Awards Gala & Report to the Entertainment Industry took place on Friday, February 7, at the Avalon Theatre in Hollywood.

According to Deadline, Movieguide's CEO Robby Baehr said in a statement:

"Our city had recently faced many devastating events, and we felt this was the perfect time to come together for strength and hope. We wanted to honor those who bring joy and entertainment to the big screen and provide a space where families can come together and escape the problems of the real world, even if just for a while. Additionally, we wanted to honor the First Responders who risked their lives to save Los Angeles. We must continue to support one another and find light in the darkness."

Nominations for Great American Media Stars, Films, and Series

Categories such as Best Family Movie, Best TV, and Best Faith & Freedom TV honor the exceptional work of actors, directors, and creators who contribute to the positive portrayal of values in the entertainment industry.

Nominees:

Candace Cameron Bure for A Christmas Less Traveled

Jillian Murray for A Little Women's Christmas

Jesse Hutch for Christmas Under the Northern Lights

Julia Reilly and Riley Hough for County Rescue (Episode 1.5, The Rescuer)

Awards:

Faith & Freedom Award for TV:

County Rescue (Ep 1.5, The Rescuer)

God's Not Dead: In God We Trust

Epiphany Prize for TV:

A Christmas Less Traveled

Christmas Under the Northern Lights

A Little Women's Christmas

County Rescue (Ep 1.5, The Rescuer)

Best Family TV:

A Christmas Less Traveled

Christmas Under the Northern Lights

A Little Women's Christmas

County Rescue (Ep 1.5, The Rescuer)

The 32nd Annual Movieguide Awards is set to celebrate the best of faith-based and family-friendly entertainment in film and television. With a focus on honoring content that upholds strong moral values, this year’s event will be a meaningful gathering for creators and audiences alike.

Hosted by Mario Lopez, the 32nd Annual Movieguide Awards will feature appearances from beloved stars and recognize exceptional work in categories like the Faith & Freedom Award and Epiphany Prize.

