How to watch Abigail at home? Streaming details, release date, and more explored 

Universal Pictures' Abigail, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and inspired by the classic Dracula's Daughter, has recently received a digital premiere date after its theatrical run. Starring Kathryn Newton, Melissa Barrera, and Giancarlo Esposito, the movie comes with a modern twist on a classic story of vampires and promises to bring chills to audiences.

The story of Abigail follows how a kidnapping escalates into a night of terror when the victim, who appears to be a defenseless young girl, turns out to be a bloodthirsty vampire. After its short theatrical stint from April 19, the movie is now going to be available for watching on digital platforms.

How to watch Abigail at home? Digital release dates explored

Abigail premiered in theaters on April 19, 2024, after making its debut at the Overlook Film Festival on April 7, 2024. After a two-month theatrical run, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced that the horror movie will arrive on digital platforms tomorrow, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. It will then be released on Blu-Ray and DVD on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

As of now, the movie is available to watch in theaters and is also currently available to rent or buy from PVOD services like Vudu, Apple TV, Prime Video, and Google Play. Since Abigail is a Universal Pictures production, it is also expected to be released on Peacock soon.

What to expect with the digital release?

The June 25 digital release is coming with some thrilling bonus features, including deleted scenes, a gag reel, and also a commentary track from co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The exclusive bonuses are listed as follows:

Deleted and Extended Scenes from the movie

Gag Reel videos

Blood Bath

Hunters to Hunted: This features exclusives with the cast as they divulge the details behind how they got into character and recount fun moments from the shooting.

Becoming a Ballerina Vampire: This feature shows how Abigail actor Alisha Weir, along with choreographer Belinda Murphy and other members of the creative team, take up the task of transforming a sweet little 12-year-old into a vicious vampire.

Directing Duo Matt and Tyler: This features directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett as they revisit the actors, ideas, and environment that they put together to create a set that is fun as well as terrifying.

There is also another feature Commentary with Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and Editor Michael P. Shawyer

What is the movie all about?

Abigail has been co-written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick. The story follows a group of criminals who kidnap a 12-year-old girl who is the daughter of a powerful underworld figure.

They hold the young ballerina for a ransom of $50 million in an isolated mansion but the predators soon become prey when their plan goes awry and they discover that their young captive is not a child but a bloodthirsty vampire. What follows is a blood bath as the six criminals are trapped in the desolate mansion with a monstrous killer on the loose. The ballerina vampire cannot be stopped and soon they start becoming her victims.

Who stars in the horror flick?

The horror movie stars Alisha Weir as the titular character. She is joined by Melissa Barrera who plays Joey, a former Army medic and recovering drug addict. Dan Stevens plays Frank, a former NYPD detective, and Kathryn Newton portrays Sammy, a thrill-seeking hacker.

They are joined by Will Catlett as Rickles, a former Marine sniper, Kevin Durand as Peter, a not-so-bright mob enforcer, and Giancarlo Esposito as Lambert, who is the gang leader. Abigail also stars the late Angus Cloud as Dean, a sociopathic driver.

Catch Abigail at home with its digital release date coming soon tomorrow.

