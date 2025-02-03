How to watch All We Imagine as Light at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

All We Imagine as Light, a captivating drama by Payal Kapadia, is now available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Released in theaters in September 2023, the film quickly gained attention for its emotional depth and visual storytelling.

The much-anticipated digital release allows a wider audience to experience the movie, starting January 3, 2025. The film's availability on Disney+ Hotstar brings its universal themes of love, resilience, and identity to homes across India and beyond.

All We Imagine as Light, which is set in Mumbai, centers on Prabha and Anu, two Malayali nurses whose entwined lives highlight the difficulties of love and personal development.

As Anu runs a secret affair and Prabha battles her long-distance marriage, the movie follows their paths of emotional transformation and self-discovery. Using emotional and cultural settings, the narrative deftly captures the essence of modern India.

Trending

Streaming Availability: When and Where to Watch

The digital release of All We Imagine as Light is exclusively available on Disney+ Hotstar, starting January 3, 2025. Viewers can enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes by subscribing to the platform. With a monthly subscription, Disney+ Hotstar offers flexible plans that cater to multiple devices, ensuring you can watch the film with ease on your TV, smartphone, or laptop.

This release follows the film’s successful theatrical run in India, where Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media distributed it. With the OTT debut, the film reaches a broader audience, making it accessible to international viewers as well.

Whether you’re a subscriber to Disney+ Hotstar or planning to sign up, the digital release ensures that All We Imagine as Light is available to watch across a variety of devices.

Awards and nominations

All We Imagine as Light has become a film to remember, thanks to its recognition at several prestigious awards. Celebrated as the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, the film made history.

Two Golden Globe nominations for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director also went to it. These honors and its choice among the Top Five International Films of the National Board of Review emphasize the great influence of the movie.

In addition to the Grand Prix, the film has been celebrated globally, earning recognition at events like the Toronto International Film Festival and the International Film Festival of India.

Barack Obama also expressed his admiration for the film, solidifying its cultural importance. This combination of accolades and public endorsement has made All We Imagine as Light a standout in the cinematic landscape.

All about All We Imagine as Light

All We Imagine as Light tells the story of Prabha (Kani Kusruti), a reserved Malayali nurse, and her lively roommate, Anu (Divya Prabha). Prabha is struggling with her long-distance marriage, while Anu is secretly in a relationship with a Muslim man, Shiaz.

The film delves into their evolving friendship and the challenges they face in a complex social and emotional landscape. Through their journey, All We Imagine as Light highlights themes of love, identity, and the contradictions that shape lives in modern-day India.

When the two women assist their hospital cook colleague Parvaty in fending off a dishonest developer who is trying to destroy her chawl, the story takes a different turn. As Prabha deals with Anu's secret affair and her own internal conflicts, the film's emotional impact increases.

In a poignant yet uplifting scene, the characters consider their lives, identities, and love as the movie comes to a close. It is a must-watch movie because of its impactful ending, which has won praise from both critics and viewers.

Cast of the movie

The primary cast of the movie includes:

Kani Kusruti as Prabha

Divya Prabha as Anu

Chhaya Kadam as Parvaty

Hridhu Haroon as Shiaz

Azees Nedumangad as Dr. Manoj

Tintumol Joseph as Nurse Shanet

Anand Sami as Drowned Man

Stay tuned for more news and updates on All We Imagine as Light and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback