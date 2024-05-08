How to watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the fifth installment of the popular Ghostbuster series. It is a sequel to the 2021 film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and introduced an all-new villain to the franchise.

There is good news for fans who missed out on watching the film in theaters, as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was released digitally across various platforms by Sony Pictures on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

The film saw a theatrical release in the United States on March 22, 2024. While it is still running in a few theaters, Sony Pictures has now decided to make the film available to a wider audience through the Video on Demand digital release. This has made the film available across various streaming platforms where viewers can either rent or purchase it.

How to watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire at home: Video-on-demand Options

The latest Ghostbusters film witnessed a digital release across various platforms today. It is not yet available for streaming and needs to be either rented or purchased to be viewed.

Sony Pictures has made the film available for rent or purchase on premium video-on-demand platforms like:

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

VUDU

Max

Microsoft Store

iTunes

The film has been priced at $19.99 to rent for a 48-hour period once a viewer starts watching it. It can also be purchased for $24.99, which offers a user lifetime access. An added advantage of owning the digital version of the film is that it comes with special features, including special commentary and deleted scenes.

Viewers can also opt to own a physical copy of the film as it has been made available for pre-order on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra HD. An exclusive steel book edition of the film is also available for pre-order. Sony has yet to confirm a release date for the physical release.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire - Plot

The latest Ghostbusters film is an exhilarating watch, as it introduces a powerful foe who has never been seen before in the franchise. Another intriguing part about the latest film is that it reunited the new characters with characters from the original Ghostbusters film. The heroes from the past and present team up to take on a new threat together that has threatened not just New York City but possibly the entire world.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family decide to leave Summerville, Oklahoma and go back to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – and help the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level!

It further reads:

"But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

The film is an enjoyable watch as the old and new characters seamlessly fit into the new-age storyline which also introduced new mythology to the Ghostbusters lore.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire - Cast

Cast members at a screening of the film (image via Getty)

The latest film saw the return of Paul Rudd as Gary Grooberson and Carrie Coon as Callie Spencer. Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace also reprised their roles as Trevor and Phoebe Spengler respectively. Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim also reprised their roles as Lucky and Podcast from Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Exciting additions to the cast included the return of characters from the original Ghostbusters film like Dr. Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Dr. Raymond "Ray" Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Dr. Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), Walter Peck (William Atherton), and Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts).

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is currently available for rent or purchase across all major VOD services.

