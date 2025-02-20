September 5 is a literal drama film that premiered on January 17, 2025, at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. The film was released across the US on January 17, 2025, and was released digitally on February 4, 2025.

This literal drama film dives into the events of the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics, where a terrorist attack shocked the world. The film follows an American sports broadcasting platoon as they transition from covering athletic events to reporting on the woeful hostage situation involving Israeli athletes.

Directed by Tim Fehlbaum, the movie features Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, and Leonie Benesch. The screenplay was co-written by Moritz Binder, Fehlbaum, and Alex David.

September 5 digital release date and availability

When will the movie be released digitally?

The movie had a digital release on February 4, 2025. Paramount Home Entertainment has made the film accessible for both purchase and reimbursement on colorful platforms, giving observers multiple ways to watch it at home.

The movie is available for digital purchase at $24.99 and rental at $19.99 for a 48-hour period on various platforms. The purchase price for a digital copy is $24.99.

Some viewers might face difficulty because not all regions can access the film on digital platforms. Viewers will have to check whether the film is available in their respective regions.

Where to watch online

The movie is available on the following digital storefronts:

Prime Video

Apple TV

Google Play Movies

Vudu

YouTube Movies

Note: Pricing may vary depending on the platform.

Blu-ray release date and physical media

A shot from September 5 trailer (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Blu-ray release date of the film

For those who prefer physical media, September 5 Blu-ray was released on February 18, 2025. The Blu-ray edition is expected to include:

Behind-the-scenes footage

Director's commentary

Deleted scenes

Interviews with cast and crew

Where to buy September 5 Blu-ray

The Blu-ray, which comes with a digital copy, is available for purchase on platforms like Amazon, Best Buy, Blue-ray.com, Walmart, and Target.

These retailers often offer different editions, including collector's versions with bonus content.

The plot of September 5

The film is grounded on the real-life events of the Munich butchery, where members of the Palestinian terrorist group Black September took 11 Israeli athletes hostage inside the Olympic Village.

The story unfolds from the perspective of a platoon of American sports intelligencers. They are originally covering the Olympics but soon find themselves reporting on an unfolding transnational extremity.

The movie follows supreme intelligencer David Cole (Peter Sarsgaard) and his associates, who struggle to maintain professional neutrality as they witness the shocking events in real-time. As accommodations between the terrorists and German authorities break down, the platoon must decide how to report the story responsibly while dealing with ethical dilemmas and political pressure.

The film builds toward a woeful climax, depicting the failed deliverance attempt at the Fürstenfeldbruck airbase, where all 11 hostages were killed. The film explores the global response to the attack, the impact on the intelligencers who covered the event, and the long-term consequences of this vital moment in history.

September 5 is an important literal drama that brings one of the most woeful events in Olympic history to life. With its digital release and forthcoming Blu-ray release, fans now have multiple options to witness this critically acclaimed film at home.

