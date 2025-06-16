How to watch The Boy Who Vanished (2025)? All streaming options explored

Lifetime is back with a new mystery thriller movie titled The Boy Who Vanished, which premiered on June 15, 2025. Starring Aiden Howard and Tegan Moss in the lead roles as Haley and Jack, the movie follows the story of a mother whose son has been missing for the past 10 years. To her relief, he suddenly returns home after a decade.

Ad

Although she is initially overjoyed and welcomes her son back into her life, she soon grows suspicious of his unsettling behavior, which becomes impossible to ignore as they spend more time together. The movie premiered on the Lifetime channel and is now available to stream on Lifetime's official streaming platform.

The Boy Who Vanished (2025): How to stream the movie?

The Boy Who Vanished premiered this Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 8 PM ET on the Lifetime channel. For those who missed the movie, it is now available to stream on Philo, DirecTV, Sling, and Hulu + Live TV.

Ad

Trending

Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.

A Philo TV subscription offers over 70 channels for $28 per month, while DirecTV packages start at $89.99 per month with access to 125 channels. The Lifetime mystery movie is also available to watch via Lifetime's own streaming service, Lifetime Movie Club.

Ad

What is The Boy Who Vanished (2025) all about?

The official synopsis of the movie, according to Lifetime, reads as follows:

"When her long-lost son returns a decade after his abduction, a mother’s joy quickly turns to suspicion as he exhibits increasingly strange behavior. What is he hiding? And is he even actually her son? Starring Tegan Moss and Aiden Howard (2025)."

Ad

Throughout the ordeal, the mother must wage a difficult battle against her emotions as she comes to terms with the truth of her son's behavior and tries to find out what dark secret he may be hiding. She must figure out if the boy who has shown up is truly her biological son—or if there is more to the story than meets the eye.

Cast list explored

Ad

The full cast list of The Boy Who Vanished:

1) Tegan Moss as Haley Reese

Tegan Moss plays the lead role as Haley, the mother whose abducted son returns after ten years, in The Boy Who Vanished.

Born on February 7, 1985, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Moss is an actor and producer best known for her work in The Good Doctor (2017), Flashpoint (2008), and The X Files (1993).

2) Aiden Howard as Jack Reece

Aiden Howard stars as Jack, Haley's missing son who returns and raises suspicion in his mother's mind.

Ad

Howard is a Canadian actor best known for his roles in It’s a Wonderful Knife (2023) and Disney+’s Goosebumps series. He has also appeared in movies like Nobody Dumps My Daughter and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, as well as series such as Firefly Lane and Riverdale.

Other cast members in The Boy Who Vanished

Jesse Moss as Michael Conner

Matthew Kevin Anderson as Richard Reese

Grace Beedie as Summer

Maia Michaels as Luna

Vincent Ross as Detective Doyle

Marika Siewert as Principal Jacobs

Ad

The Boy Who Vanished is now available to stream on the Lifetime streaming site, along with other streaming options.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More