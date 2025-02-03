"I don't cry" - When Marianne Faithfull admittedly felt emotional but refused to cry during an episode of My Place

Marianne Faithfull, the British singer-songwriter and actress, passed away on January 30, 2025, at the age of 78 in London. She rose to prominence in the 1960s with her single As Tears Go By, the first-ever song written by Keith Richards and Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones.

She was also well-known for songs like This Little Bird, Witches' Song, Summer Nights, Come and Stay with Me, Something Better, Sister Morphine, etc.

Moreover, Marianne Faithfull also established herself as a veritable actress by starring in films like Hamlet, I'll Never Forget What's'isname, and The Girl on a Motorcycle in the 1960s. She went on to act in Ghost Story, Paris, je t'aime, and Marie Antoinette, among others.

In her later years, the British star settled in Paris and filmed a video for Nowness' My Place segment in her apartment on October 18, 2016.

In the video, directed by Barbara Anastacio, Marianne shows off her modest art collection and personal memorabilia, including a letter from her father. At one point in the video, she remarks:

"I feel like I want to cry, but I won't. I don't cry."

Marianne Faithfull's life and career explored

Marianne Faithfull's fame grew exponentially when she began dating Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. The couple dated for four years from 1966 to 1970, during which they became a regular tabloid fixture.

Furthermore, she was the inspiration for his songs Wild Horses and You Can't Always Get What You Want.

Following their split, she developed a heroin addiction and was homeless, living on the streets of Soho, for several years in the 1970s. However, she revived her singing career with the 1976 album Dreamin' My Dreams, followed by the Grammy-nominated album Broken English in 1979.

With regards to her personal life, Marianne Faithfull was married to the artist John Dunbar from 1965 to 1966 and gave birth to their son Nicholas Dunbar in November 1965.

She was also married to the musician Ben Brierly from 1979 to 1986, and actor Giorgio Della Terza from 1988 to 1991.

In the wake of her death, Mick Jagger expressed his condolences by calling her a "beautiful singer and a great actress."

"I am so saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull. She was so much part of my life for so long. She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered."

Marianne Faithfull's last film project was Dune

Marianne Faithfull's last film role was voicing the ancestor of the Bene Gesserit in Denis Villeneuve's 2021 blockbuster film Dune. Denis co-wrote the screenplay along with Jon Spaihts, and Eric Roth.

The movie is based on Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel of the same name released in 1965.

Timothee Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, while Rebecca Ferguson plays his mother Lady Jessica, a member of the powerful religious order Bene Gesserit. Additionally, Charlotte Rampling plays the Reverend Mother Mohiam, the Emperor's Bene Gesserit Truthsayer in the film.

Marianne Faithfull, Jean Gilpin, and Ellen Dubin combine their voices to create the ancestral Bene Gesserit voice that Paul hears in his prophetic visions.

The movie's star-studded cast also includes Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem, to name a few.

Dune was made on a budget of $165 million and earned $407.7 million in worldwide box office collections, as per Box Office Mojo.

