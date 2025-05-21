"I hate it."- When Ryan Gosling made his feelings clear about seeing himself in his films

Ryan Gosling is easily one of the biggest Hollywood stars right now, having practically achieved everything in both independent and mainstream cinema. Not only is the charismatic actor one of the best leading men around, but he is also one of the finest and most resilient actors to grace the screen. He has won a Golden Globe Award, alongside bagging multiple Academy Award nominations.

Ryan Gosling is an actor whom everyone loves watching on screen, except perhaps the man himself. In an interview that dates back to 2010, Ryan Gosling sat down with Steve Carell for Interview Magazine and revealed that he hated watching himself on screen.

When discussing the smaller and more independent movies that he did, Carell asked Ryan Gosling if he thought the process of making a movie was more important than what was on screen, to which Gosling responded:

"I think it has to be, because as an actor you have no control over the final product. It’s hard because you’re so involved in the pre-production process and the filming process, but as soon as that’s over, you’re not really a part of it anymore. The thing gets cut up, music gets put on, and you’re not involved."

When Carell asked if he liked to watch himself on screen, the actor simply said:

"I hate it."

Gosling further deciphered why he did not like to see himself on screen when Steve Carell asked if he seriously did not like seeing himself in his movies.

"It’s always disappointing in some way"- Ryan Gosling elaborates on why he does not likeseeing himself on screen

Ryan Gosling made the bold claim that he was not really into seeing himself on the big screen and went on to explain how the experience of making the movie was never equivalent to seeing it, citing the long and rigorous process that goes into making any movie.

Answering Steve Carell, Gosling further elabroated:

"Yeah, because there’s no way that a film can capture in two hours the experience of making it, so it’s always disappointing in some way. The thing that’s so exciting when you’re making a film is that it can be anything and there are no limitations on it."

He added:

"So I do have to remind myself that most people watching the film weren’t involved in making it, so they don’t really know what’s missing."

In this same interview, Gosling further deciphered many other things, including working on independent movies, which he claimed he knew not a lot of people were going to see.

Thankfully for Gosling, he has worked on both ends of the industry, and has pretty much done a great job in all fronts. And he has done it all for decades now despite being only 44.

Ryan Gosling began his acting career at the age of 13 on Disney Channel's The All New Mickey Mouse Club, and followed it up with other family entertainment programs. His primary breakthrough came with the starring role in The Notebook.

He went on to star in several acclaimed movies like Half Nelson (2006), The Nice Guys (2016), Blue Valentine (2010), Lost River (2014), and La La Land (2016). He also played the role of Ken in the record-breaking Barbie, which earned him another nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards.

Gosling most recently appeared in The Actor and is soon set to appear in Project Hail Mary.

