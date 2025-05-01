"I love playing" - Tom Hardy feels overjoyed to meet retired police dogs and answers all the questions from his new paw-mates

Tom Hardy appears in Netflix's latest action thriller movie, Havoc, which premiered on April 25, 2025, on the streaming platform. He plays the role of Patrick Walker, a Homicide detective tasked with rescuing a politician’s estranged son while uncovering a web of corruption as he fights his way through a criminal underworld.

During his press tour for the film, Hardy met retired police dogs in an interview with VT dated April 23, 2025. While playing with one of those dogs, he was asked to rank three characters: Ronnie and Reggie Kray, Eddie Brock/Venom, and Charles Bronson in terms of difficulty. The Revenant star replied:

"None of them were difficult. They were just pure joy to play cuz I love playing. So, nothing, I just enjoy it, so it's not difficult if you enjoy something; I don't think for me anyway. It's the ones you don't enjoy that are difficult."

Tom Hardy appeared as London gangsters Reggie and Ronnie Kray in the crime thriller Legend, which is a biographical drama about the Kray twins. He played Britain's most violent criminal, Charles Bronson, in 2008's Bronson. Portraying Eddie Brock/Venom in Sony's Venom trilogy, based on the Marvel comics, earned him global stardom.

Tom Hardy cleared up rumors about the Pride and Prejudice audition

Pride and Prejudice is one of the most acclaimed and beloved period drama films based on Jane Austen's eponymous book. Matthew Macfadyen played the role of Mr. Darcy, one of the central characters, in the movie.

For a long time, there have been rumors that Tom Hardy has auditioned for the role of Mr. Darcy. In the aforementioned interview with VT, Hardy was asked about it, and he clarified that he had not auditioned for the role, although he had considered doing it.

"I didn't actually get an audition. I was told categorically – by a lovely producer – that all women have an image or vision of what Mr Darcy looks like and I'm afraid, Tom, you just aren't it. That's showbiz," he shared.

In 2009, Hardy appeared as the lead character, Heathcliff, in the two-part British ITV series, Wuthering Heights, based on Emily Brontë's eponymous 1874 novel. The Dark Knight Rises star has done his fair share of historical drama projects, although he did not get the chance to audition for Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice.

Tom Hardy on why he enjoyed working on Havoc with Gareth Evans

Welsh filmmaker Gareth Evans is widely known for making action films like The Raid and its sequel. He also co-created the crime drama TV series, Gangs of London, based on the eponymous video games.

In an interview with Collider dated April 27, 2025, Tom Hardy was asked how watching The Raid excited him about working with Evans. The Peaky Blinders star replied:

"I knew I’d be in trouble when I worked with him, which I was."

He also said:

"I really enjoyed it because of the simplicity of the story and the location and how much material and nuance was in a physical space of basically three or four floors. It’s a convention of layers."

Havoc is available to stream on Netflix.

