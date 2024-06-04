"I'm not afraid"— Kevin Costner defends investing "$58 million in cash" in his upcoming Western drama

Days before its theatrical release, Kevin Costner's Horizon had already grabbed the eyeballs after it was reported that the film was funded by the Yellowstone star with as much as $38 million from his own pockets. However, it has now been revealed that the real figure that went in from Costner goes up to a staggering $58 million, 20 more than the initially reported figure.

It is not clear whether this money is only for the first two-part film or includes the reported third part of the story, which has reportedly gone under production recently. Kevin Costner clarified the budget in his latest interview with Empire Magazine, where he also passionately spoke about his investment and defended his decision to do the same.

The Yellowstone star said about the upcoming Western epic:

"I think at this moment, it's about $58 million in cash. And what that means, f--ker, is that you can't get a ticket half-price....I understand. I'm not a fool, but I'm not afraid I will own this movie the rest of my life. So will my family. And movies are a lot more than their opening weekend. They have value throughout their life, and I will own this movie throughout my life."

He continued:

"And people will find it. And when they do, whether it's opening weekend or not, they're going to find a quality. They're going to find a story that they're going to want to revisit or share with someone. And that's the power of a movie to me."

While it seems like Kevin Costner is risking a huge deal for Horizon: An American Saga and its subsequent parts, the actor seems confident about doing the same. If the film does work out well, it will be a huge win for Costner.

"My hope is that I get this money back"— Kevin Costner on investing his own money in Horizon: An American Saga

Actors also producing movies is not unheard of, but Kevin Costner has invested a huge sum in his upcoming Western drama, which may prove to be a huge gamble, given that not many are sure of how successful Westerns can be on the big screen, especially in this day and age.

Costner does understand that getting his investment back will matter a lot in considering Horizon a success, even if the film gets great critical reception. Kevin Costner elaborated in his interview with Empire Magazine:

"What happens is that can also translate into commerce. My hope is that I get this money back, but you know what, I'm not going to fall apart if it [doesn't happen]. I'll lose some things that I had valued, but they're just things I've kept. I should add, I don't want to have to ever do this again. But I don't live my life in fear."

The primary risk in this process seems to be the performance of Western films in theaters. Even some of the most famous films, like The Hateful Eight and The Lone Ranger, have not done very well at the box office.

However, it may be the only way for Costner to get his investment back from this multi-part Western epic.

Horizon: An American Saga premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2024, and will premiere theatrically on June 28, 2024. The second part of the film will be released shortly after, on August 16, 2024.

