“I’m a public actor”— When Amber Heard made a bold claim about her activism

Actor and activist Amber Heard has often spoken out about social issues on public forums. In a 2019 interview with Wonderland Magazine, Heard opened up about her public life and activism, saying:
“I’m a public actor.”
According to her interview with Wonderland Magazine, she has been at the border in Tijuana helping children, been an ambassador for women’s rights with the ACLU, and also worked with the UN.
Amber Heard is one of Hollywood's most vocal actors who has spoken out about social issues and injustices on various platforms. According to Wonderland Magazine, Heard has been vocal about the gender pay gap, political issues around elections, and even trans rights. This was reflected in her life as a celebrity, too, when she brought trans activist Corey Rae as her date to the Golden Globes.
Talking about justice and fairness, she said in the interview:
“It’s one thing to observe a problem. It’s a whole other to do something about it. One is a fundamentally reactive posture, the other restores a power in you. Justice is not a zero sum game. It’s a win- win. So if you’re doing what’s right for others, you’re doing what’s right for yourself. That’s how I look at everything. Will I be on the right side of history?”
Amber Heard was only 17 when she moved to LA to pursue acting. However, she quickly rose to fame in the industry with her works like Drive Angry opposite Nicolas Cage (2011) and The Rum Diary (2011) opposite Depp. She also became a central figure in the Justice League action universe of Aquaman, playing Mera.
How had Heard's divorce from Depp affected her?
Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp on May 23, 2016, and soon after filed a domestic restraining order against him on grounds of domestic abuse charges. Following the dissolution of their marriage, the Aquaman star penned an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018, speaking about her abuse.
In 2019, Depp sued Heard for defamation over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, requesting punitive and compensatory damages in the amount of $50 million. Sharing about the backlash she faced for her op-ed in the Washington Post, Heard said:
“It’s encouraging. It shows us how much work we have to do. There’s this idea that violence against women is a women’s issue. I take issue with that. Half of the homicide victims who are women die at the hands of their intimate male partners. Half! In many countries it’s not even seen as a civil issue but private.”
She continued:
“If nearly half the women who die on this planet by homicide are dying at the hands of their intimate partner, and if men make up a disproportionately large number of the aggressors in all of sexual and domestic violence cases then I challenge how it’s a women’s issue. That seems like a men’s issue to me.”
Following a long trial that started in April 2022 and ended in June 2022, the court declared that Amber Heard's op-ed was defamatory and she had to pay Depp $1 million in settlement money, officially closing the case.
