"I'm so ready" — Adam Driver's new look in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis drives fan frenzy

Audiences around the world were recently treated to the first teaser trailer for Francis Ford Coppola’s highly anticipated movie, Megalopolis, starring Adam Driver. Additionally, several stills from the 1-minute 30-second trailer were also released as part of the movie's promotional campaign.

After they were made public on May 14, 2024, film enthusiasts around the world started flooding social media platforms expressing their content over news of the arrival of the science fiction drama film. One of the most prominent platforms where fans vocalized their opinions was X, formerly known as Twitter.

A fan with the user handle @kamalhm wrote in response to stills from the film shared by DiscussingFilm:

"I'm so ready."

Another X user @yossmangamer shared a similar sentiment and commented on the same thread saying:

"My goat."

Thus the consensus is clear. It's a clean sweep for Adam Driver in the first trailer of Megalopolis as the audiences seem to be enthralled by his presence. Read on to learn more about his character in the much-awaited movie.

Fans are excited to see Adam Driver in his new avatar in the first trailer of Megalopolis

Since the release of Megalopolis' teaser trailer, fans of Adam Driver have been in a frenzy. Since Driver's arrival in the industry, this is the first time the actor has forgone his long tresses for a shorter haircut which could be an indication of the experimental nature of his role in the movie.

Needless, to say, fans of the actor are excited to see him in the new role. They have not shied away from expressing the same explicitly on several social media platforms. X, formerly known as Twitter, is flooded with several such reactions, praising Adam's look, his acting, and the magnitude of the film. You can go through the several reactions below.

Additionally, the teaser trailer shared by Francis Ford Coppola on Instagram also received innumerable praise from the audience. A fan wrote:

"Francis, oh my God. I'm beyond speechless by the depth and breadth of this. It's stunning. Simply stunning."

Another fan wrote:

"I just got the same feeling the first time I saw the original BLADE RUNNER and APOCALYPSE NOW- visual masterpiece…. Congrats Francis… this is going to be special."

What is Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis about?

In a conversation with Variety, Francis Ford Coppola revealed that Megalopolis was a project he had been working on since 1980. It is a science fiction drama, where a New York-like city is destroyed due to an accident. Cesar Catilina, Driver's character, is an idealist architect who has the power to control time, he aims to rebuild the city into a sustainable utopia.

Francis Ford Coppola also revealed that he had invested a majority of his own money towards the making of the movie. For those wondering what will be the subject matter of the movie, here is a synopsis for the same:

"Megalopolis’ is a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina [Adam Driver], a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare."

It continues:

"Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.”

Megalopolis will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2024. Following its release at the esteemed event, the film will be released theatrically in 2024.

