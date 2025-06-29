“I was not really ever a star”- When Nicholas Hoult made his feelings clear about stardom

In April 2023, The Guardian published an interview with Nicholas Hoult, conducted by Zoe Williams in a central London hotel. While the interview focused on his titular role in the comedy slasher Renfield, Williams also asked Hoult about his experience as a child actor. This prompted the actor to claim that he never felt like a major celebrity.

“I was not really ever a star. I’ve never viewed the success I’ve had as being too much,” he said.

They discussed his performance in Renfield alongside Nicolas Cage's, and his career at large from child roles to blockbusters. Hoult also shared details about eating fake insects for the film and his approach to acting.

Other topics included his roles in The Great and Nosferatu. Hoult also discussed past audition disappointments and his interest in a romantic comedy. The interview covered his time during the pandemic lockdown.

Trending

Nicholas Hoult discusses his diverse acting roles

Burberry Winter 2025 Show - Roaming Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Nicholas Hoult started his acting career at age three with a stage role, followed by his breakout in About a Boy at 12 alongside Hugh Grant. When Williams asked about his child actor days, he said:

“I just find it funny.”

He made this statement to express amusement at being called a child star, noting his success never felt overwhelming. He talked about early roles in The Weather Man with Nicolas Cage and Wah-Wah directed by Richard E. Grant, which built his reputation as a versatile young actor. He described his time on Skins as disruptive, bringing a brief wave of fame that felt uncomfortable.

Nicholas Hoult discussed portraying Dracula’s servant in Renfield, eating caramel cockroaches and gummy worms for super-strength scenes. When Williams asked the actor about his varied filmography, he responded:

“I’m not building on a body of work because each work is singular.”

He said this to explain treating each project as unique, like a patchwork quilt.

Nicholas Hoult shares insights on family and future projects

MEGACON Orlando 2025 - Source: Getty

Nicholas Hoult grew up in Berkshire with a piano-teacher mother and pilot father, after his parents met on a flight to Tel Aviv. His three siblings also acted, but he is the only one still in the industry. Williams asked about his lockdown experience, prompting him to say:

“I think I was shut down for seven months.”

He made this statement to describe his longest break from acting during the pandemic, spent with his two young children. He talked about finding the pause peaceful despite industry pressures to stay active. Williams asked about career rejections, leading Nicholas Hoult to say:

“I screen-tested for Batman and didn’t get it.”

He said this to recount missing roles in Batman and Top Gun, though he later joined Mission Impossible before leaving for The Great. He discussed filming Nosferatu, a serious vampire film contrasting Renfield’s humor.

He shared his interest in doing a romantic comedy, possibly in a supporting role, as directors might not see him as a typical lead. He talked about preferring roles with heavy makeup or accents to fully embody characters. The pandemic allowed him to focus on fatherhood, easing concerns about missing work.

Stay tuned for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More