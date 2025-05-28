"I think we became virtually the same person"- When Rupert Grint made his feelings clear about his connection with Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint's performance as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series will perhaps always remain one of the most iconic on-screen characters, alongside Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter and Emma Watson's Hermione Granger.
Now, Harry Potter is being remade into an HBO series, and the new cast has just been unveiled. After a months-long hunt, HBO announced that Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione, and Ron, respectively.
Much like the original trio, these young actors will grow up while portraying the famous characters from Hogwarts. Doing the same, all of the previous three actors formed a very strong bond with their respective characters, and that helped significantly in the acting that came out on screen.
In a December 2018 interview with The Guardian, Rupert Grint spoke about how the lines between him and his character nearly blurred as he continued playing the role of Ron Weasley. He said:
"The line between Ron and me became thinner with each film and I think we became virtually the same person. There’s a lot of me in Ron and moving on was a massive adjustment because it was such a constant part of my life."
Talking about life after finishing the film series, Rupert Grint continued:
"I don’t want to liken it to coming out of prison because it wasn’t a prison, but it did feel like stepping out of an institution. It was nice to breathe the fresh air and now I’m really enjoying stepping further away from that blue-screen world."
Meanwhile, Emma Watson has also spoken about her connection and acceptance of Hermione's character. In essence, all three actors grew up being very close to these famous characters, and the relatability between them became the key to so many successful movies.
"We were all ready to move on": Rupert Grint on the 'surreal' experience of finishing Harry Potter
A series like Harry Potter is a big and long-drawn affair. The three actors started quite young in the first film but were bound to the project for years and years. When the film series finally came to an end, Rupert Grint claimed that it felt "surreal."
Speaking about the end of Harry Potter in his interview with The Guardian, Rupert elaborated:
"Finishing Harry Potter was surreal. It was a very strange feeling but it came at the right time as we were all ready to move on but after the final shot it was quite weird to think that was it. It was disarming and at that point I didn’t really know what was happening. I felt a bit lost."
Harry Potter was a large part of the actors' lives, especially as most of them had been attached to the project for years. Furthermore, for many, it was their first big break and remains their most defining role.
Rupert Grint took a step back from the world of entertainment soon after he concluded Harry Potter and has since appeared sparingly in movies. The actor has not taken up any major role since.
Now that Harry Potter is going to be resurrected in a new form, there will be ample excitement surrounding the new actors and the series, the filming for which is expected to begin this summer.