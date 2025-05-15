I Was Honey Boo Boo (2025): Full list of cast for the Lifetime biopic

Lifetime brings us a new biopic titled I Was Honey Boo Boo, which explores the life of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, who rose to fame as a child star on the hit reality series Toddlers & Tiaras. Vale Cooper plays young Alana, while Isabelle Ayres reprises the older version of the actress, and Thompson will narrate the movie.

Ad

Alana captivated her audience and the attention of the producers with her dynamic persona, leading to her meteoric stardom as a reality TV star. However, the reality behind closed doors was grim as the child actress and her family grappled with an uncertain future. Following a series of scandals and legal troubles, she was placed in the care of an older sister called Pumpkin.

Lifetime's I Was Honey Boo Boo sheds light on the actress's story and the darker side of child stardom that often lies hidden behind all the glitz and glamour.

Ad

Trending

I Was Honey Boo Boo full cast list explored

1.Vale Cooper as Young Alana

Ad

Vale Cooper is a young actor from British Columbia, known for her roles on numerous Lifetime, Hallmark, and Paramount projects like Happy Face, Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane, We Need A Little Christmas, and A Christmas Together With You. She stars in the leading role as the young Alana in Lifetime's I Was Honey Boo Boo.

Apart from acting, Cooper is very passionate about sports, and she climbs, plays volleyball, and soccer.

Ad

2. Isabelle Ayres as Alana

Joning Cooper is Isabelle Ayres as the older version of Alana in Lifetime's I Was Honey Boo Boo (2025). She has also appeared in the 2020 movie The Tooth Fairy.

3. Georgia Small as Pumpkin

Ad

Georgia Small, who hails from Singapore, studied English Literature at Durham University and trained at the prestigious National Institute of Dramatic Art in Sydney. She now lives in London. Small stars as Alana's older sister, Pumpkin.

3. Chelsea Larkin as Mama June

Chelsea Larkin is an actor, comedian, writer, and singer, and starred in Children Ruin Everything (2022) and Abroad (2022). Larkin is best known for comedy performances like Second City’s Guide to Surviving the Holidays. She plays Alana's mother Mama June in I Was Honey Boo Boo.

Ad

Others supporting actors starring in I Was Honey Boo Boo

The list of other supporting actors in the Lifetime biopic is:

Hainsley Lloyd Bennett – Dr. Ish

Eoin Lynch – Mark

Neil Chinneck – Sugar Bear

Freddie Cohen – Josh Efrid

Kamara Bacchus – Susie

Emily Nevitt – Jessica Shannon

Kieran Mortell – Justin

Keith Alexander – Dralin

Mia Turley – Young Pumpkin

Luke Anthony- Hanson

Dan Burton – Coach

Minee Mais – Aisha

Pippa Caddick – Nicole

Nicholas Joy – Uncle

Tia Borley – Milan

Lyra Kane

Rebecca Finch

Bern Collaço

Daisy Barlow

Helen Belbin

Lauren Downie

Alana narrates the biopic

Ad

Alana Thompson was born on August 28, 2005, in McIntyre, Georgia, USA. She rose to fame with Toddlers and Tiaras and has also starred in The Screen Junkies Show (2011) and Swamp Mama (2012). The actress will narrate Lifetime's I Was Honey Boo Boo.

There was a lot of controversy surrounding Alana and her mother, Mama June, following her rise to fame. With Alana's growing popularity, it soon came to light that her mother was a drug addict. She also claimed Mama June sold their family home and other belongings, and stole $35,000 from her.

Ad

Mama June and Alana first appeared on television on the TLC series Toddlers & Tiaras. With the young star's growing popularity, the family got its own spin-off show in 2012, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. It was rebranded later as Mama June: From Not to Hot in 2017, and then as Mama June: Road to Redemption and Mama June: Family Crisis.

Catch I Was Honey Boo Boo premiering this Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 8:00 PM on Lifetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More