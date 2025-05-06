Mama June: Family Crisis season 7 — Release date, where to watch, and more

WeTV's Mama June: Family Crisis is back for a 7th season. The show features June Shannon and her daughters.

The drama of the Shannon family will continue in the next season as they attempt to overcome their dysfunctional dynamics and deal with loss. The reality show will make a comeback on Friday, May 30, 2025, on WeTV.

The series started in February 2017 as Mama June: From Not to Hot when she learns that her ex, Sugar Bear, is remarrying. Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Mama June embark on a revenge diet to look drastically different before her ex's wedding day.

However, her legal troubles and family issues led to a rebranding of the show.

Breaking down the season trailer for Mama June: Family Crisis

The family will be in disarray throughout the season as June and Justin Stroud look for a bigger house and battle for custody of their granddaughter Kaitlyn following the death of Anna Cardwell.

There is a montage of the thrilling and humorous moments that fans can anticipate this season that opens the trailer.

According to Mama June:

"Our dysfunctionality works for our family."

Alana is concerned that Dralin Carswell would wind up in jail and is waiting on June to reimburse her for the roughly $30,000 she owes her.

When Alana questions Mama June about when she'll get her money, she produces an absurdly big check for $30,000 while they are in public.

"The check is right here," she says, smiling, as Alana informs the cameras, "This isn't a game!"

However, the family's situation is not entirely negative. The trailer features Alana discussing her second year of nursing school, before it cuts to a lawyer informing her that her boyfriend, Dralin, could face imprisonment.

In March 2023, Dralin was detained in Georgia for allegedly driving under the influence, with Alana in the car. Dralin was charged with DUI, running or attempting to evade a police officer, following too closely, failing to maintain lane, and speeding.

He pleaded not guilty on all four counts. The show will follow the conclusion of the case and how Alana and Dralin navigate this part of their lives together.

Fans will also see a preview of a custody dispute that finally came to a conclusion in September 2024 when June was granted custody of her grandchild Kaitlyn, the child of her late daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, who passed away at the age of 29 from cancer in December 2023.

On September 20, following a protracted legal struggle with Anna's husband, Michael Cardwell, a judge decided in June's favor.

Although Michael is not Kaitlyn's actual father, Anna and Michael started dating when Kaitlyn was eight months old.

After Anna passed away, Michael first filed to regain custody and visiting rights over Kaitlyn. After filing an emergency ex parte in retaliation, Mama June was given interim custody of the 12-year-old.

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, however, is up against a lot of different things. As she and her sister Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon argue about her vendor business, her marriage to Josh Efird deteriorates, "leading her to make a shocking decision."

When Pumpkin abruptly declares, "We're getting a divorce," the whole family is taken aback. The scene then cuts to a visual of Josh crying.

After a lawyer enigmatically acknowledges, "The judge really could sentence you to prison," Alana exclaims, "It's going to be a hot mess summer!"

The surprising developments that fans may expect this dramatic season are hinted at in the trailer.

Mama June: Family Crisis comes to We TV on Friday, May 30. New episodes will be broadcast weekly until Friday, July 25.

