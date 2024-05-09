Is there a 13 going on 30 sequel called 50 dealing with 17 releasing in 2024? Viral poster debunked

Recently, a poster of the alleged sequel of the iconic 2004 movie, 13 Going on 30, starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, has been making rounds on Facebook. The movie is allegedly called 50 Dealing with 17.

The viral post claimed to be the second part of the 2004 movie. It also reportedly stars Garner and Ruffalo, along with Jenna Ortega.

A Facebook page called YODA BBY ABY took to the platform on May 8 to release the poster of the alleged sequel. It also suggests that the film will supposedly be released in September 2024.

But, it is important to note that the movie is not being made, hence the poster is fake.

However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on April 23, 2024, co-writers of the movie, Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, confirmed that discussions regarding a sequel of the movie or a series have been going on. When asked if it will be a movie or a series, Goldsmith said—

“A little bit, both on streaming and a sequel movie and a series. It’s been bandied about. But for us the musical is the best version of it right now. A new version of it.”

Nevertheless, nothing has been officially announced regarding the same as of yet.

The viral poster of 13 Going On 30 sequel called 50 Dealing with 17 is a fake one

13 going on 30 just completed 20 years (Image via Sony Pictures)

13 Going on 30 is about Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner), who, on her birthday, makes an unusual wish. Jenna, then 13 years old, somehow gets her wish granted and awakens the following day as a 30-year-old lady. The movie deals with her struggle with adulthood.

Now, a Facebook page called YODA BBY ABY took to the platform on May 8, Wednesday, at 5:02 PM to release a poster of an alleged sequel of the film. In the poster, Garner can be seen in a black dress, partially hugging Mark Ruffalo, who is wearing a black suit with a white shirt and black tie. The picture also has Jenna Ortega wearing a red dress.

The caption of the post read—

“Get ready for the hilarious and heartwarming sequel, 50 Dealing With 17, starring Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Jenna Ortega. When their rebellious 17-year-old daughter Sandra (Ortega) wants nothing to do with them, parents Jenna (Garner) and Matt (Ruffalo) must navigate a whirlwind of teenage angst and unexpected twists. Catch this touching family adventure in theaters this September 2024!”

However, the post for 13 going on 30 sequel is fake and so is the poster. It is worth noting that the bio of the page states that it posts fake satirical content. It reads—

“I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news.”

The page has also shared fake news and posters of other movies or their sequels, including Clueless As If, The Exorcist Abduction, The Princess Diaries 3, etc.

Nevertheless, the idea for a 13 going on 30 sequel might not be that far-fetched. On April 23, co-writers of the movie, Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter on the occasion of the movie completing 20 years and discussed the possibility of a sequel.

However, despite the discussions, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that they haven’t decided anything as of yet. Nevertheless, both Goldsmith and Yuspa confirmed that they are currently working on a musical version of the film.

