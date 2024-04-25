Mark Ruffalo admits “13 Going on 30” is his most recognizable role as cast celebrates 20th anniversary of the hit rom-com

20 years have flown by since audiences first fell in love with the charming tale of 13 Going on 30, led by the dynamic duo of Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. As the beloved romantic comedy celebrates its 20th anniversary, the cast recently reunited over Zoom, sharing heartfelt memories and reflecting on the enduring legacy of the film.

In a heartwarming video shared on Instagram, Garner, Ruffalo, and Judy Greer came together to commemorate the milestone anniversary of the 2004 hit. Amidst the laughter and reminiscing, Ruffalo dropped a surprising revelation: his role in 13 Going on 30 still garners the most recognition from fans. He said—

"There’s two types of people in this world. There’s Hulk people, and there’s ’13 Going on 30′ people, and I get equal amounts — way more ’13 Going on 30.'"

In the romantic comedy, Ruffalo portrays the lovable best friend and eventual love interest to Garner's character, capturing hearts with his endearing portrayal of a kind-hearted photographer caught in a time-traveling adventure.

As the cast revisited the film for its 20th anniversary, it was evident that 13 Going on 30 holds a special place in their hearts. Garner, Ruffalo, and Greer shared fond memories and behind-the-scenes anecdotes, reminiscing about the magic of bringing the beloved story to life on the big screen.

13 Going on 30 was the work of Gary Winick (director) and Cathy Yuspa. Josh Goldsmith was the creator of its screenplay. The film, which was written and released on April 23, 2004, starred Jennifer Garner as 13-year-old Jenna Rink. Jenna's dreams come true when she wakes up as an adult, fulfilling a yearning to be "30, flirty, and thriving."

Jenna's friend and her love interest Matt was portrayed by Mark Ruffalo while her friend Lucy was portrayed by Judy Greer.

The cast recently reunited over Zoom to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the hit rom-com. As the video began with technical difficulties, Garner jokingly described herself and her co-stars as "three Boomers braving Zoom."

Mark Ruffalo reflects on his career and 13 Going on 30 impact

Mark Ruffalo's journey through Hollywood has been as diverse as it has been captivating. In a candid interview with High Snobiety, Ruffalo revealed his initial concerns about being typecast after his rom-com stints before his breakout roles in the MCU and Zodiac.

Mark Ruffalo's determination to challenge himself and avoid being pigeonholed led him to take on a diverse range of roles, including his recent venture into the upcoming film Poor Things.

He said—

"I’m getting a little bored of myself as Mark Ruffalo. There’s a daringness in this that I normally wouldn’t have."

Despite his concerns, Ruffalo has found immense satisfaction in the unexpected connections and impact of his work. He shared an anecdote about meeting a woman who cosplays from 13 Going on 30, highlighting the enduring influence of the film on fans around the world. Similarly, Jennifer Garner, his co-star in the film, recently encountered a baby named Jenna after her character.