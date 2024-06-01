Is Guy Ritchie's The Covenant based on a true story? Explained

Directed by renowned filmmaker, Guy Ritchie's The Covenant captivates audiences with emotive storytelling, stellar performances, and a setting that echoes real historical events. Many viewers are left wondering whether Guy Ritchie's movie is grounded in reality. However, it's worth noting that it is not based on a true story.

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant tells the fictional story of a friendship between an American soldier, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, and his Afghan interpreter Ahmed, played by Dar Salim. The movie takes the viewers through the challenges they face during the war in Afghanistan.

The other cast members include Sean Sagar, Jason Wong, Rhys Yates, Christian Ochoa, Bobby Schofield, Emily Beecham, Jonny Lee Miller, and others. Theatrically released on April 21, 2023, viewers can stream the movie on platforms like Amazon Prime Video.

Trending

Inspiration behind Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

The Covenant by Guy Ritchie isn't a true story but is influenced by the emotional effects of war, especially in Afghanistan. Ritchie was fascinated by the bonds formed during the war, as he shared with Time magazine:

"I’m anxious not to affiliate. But the one thing I find endlessly interesting is a bond between individuals and what they’re prepared to do in order to honor that bond."

Adding value to the movie by exploring the theme of loyalty, he points out,

"Well, because it’s so hard to be loyal... And I think people underestimate... the subtlety of being corrupted to lose focus on the simplicity of being loyal."

Even though this story might seem authentic in its portrayal of raw emotions from war, this work of fiction delves into themes of loyalty and the profound bonds that can form amidst tragic wars.

Also read: Mad Max Furiosa flopped so bad it broke a 41-year-old record for the worst opening

Plot of Guy Ritchie's The Covenant

Expand Tweet

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant is co-written with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, exploring ongoing issues in Afghanistan and the Middle East. While the movie is not a direct biopic, it draws inspiration from actual events and experiences that happened during the Afghanistan war.

Jake Gyllenhaal is John Kinley, a U.S. soldier. His new translator, Ahmed (Dar Salim), comes in after Kinley's first translator dies. At first, they don't trust each other, but they end up forming a strong bond after facing tough times together.

When Kinley gets hurt and goes back to the US, he loses touch with Ahmed. Wanting to help, he tries to get visas for Ahmed's family but hits roadblocks with the government. Not giving up, Kinley goes back to Afghanistan, risking his life to keep his promise.

The movie has action but also talks about real problems, showing the courage and tough situation of people posted there. It honors their bravery and reminds the viewers of the challenges they face.

Also read: Daniel Radcliffe gives disappointing cast update on Harry Potter TV series

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant was shot at different locations in Spain, including Sax, Alicante, Alt Vinalopo, Villajoyosa, and Zaragoza. The movie was produced by STXfilms and Toff Guy Films.