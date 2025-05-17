Is Mike Tyson's biopic poster starring Jamie Foxx and Samuel L. Jackson real? Viral post debunked

On May 17, 2025, X page @BoxingKingdom14 posted a poster of Mike Tyson's biopic starring Jamie Foxx and Samuel L. Jackson. The image featured Foxx posing in boxing gloves and Samuel Jackson in the background as Don King.

Additionally, the X page wrote:

"The First Image has been released of Jamie Fox as Mike Tyson & Samuel Jackson as Don King. The Mike Tyson biopic is being Directed by Martin Scorsese and will be released next year."

While the poster acquired over 900K views, a community note on X refuted its credibility by mentioning that it is an AI-generated poster and no such movie is currently in production. Additionally, no prominent media page has the poster in question yet.

A Mike Tyson documentary, titled Finding Mike, starring Jamie Foxx was first announced in 2014, and Fox declared that it was in talks with Martin Scorsese as a director for the project in 2015.

However, the project stalled in 2017, and it took 3 years to get the go-ahead for the same. It was during an interview with Hollywood producer Mark Bimbaum in June 2020 that Foxx gave a nod about the film being in the works. On June 19, 2020, Jamie Foxx took to Instagram and shared multiple images showcasing his transformation into Mike Tyson for the movie.

Talking about the project in the caption, the Back In Action actor mentioned:

"It is no secret that I have been pursuing the @miketyson biopic for some time... people always ask me when is it going to happen?... things have finally lined up... A few months ago we started the journey… The first but biggest task is to transform the body... with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start…"

According to a report by JoBlo dated July 2021, the project starring Foxx as Mike Tyson did move forward but was shifted to being released as a limited series, which would be directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Martin Scorsese.

Jamie Foxx recalls getting threatened by Mike Tyson before playing him in the TV biopic

During an interview with LAD dated January 2025, Jamie Foxx talked about the upcoming biopic series where he's portraying Mike Tyson and also gave an insight into his encounter with the boxing legend.

Talking about an incident from 30 years ago, Foxx recalled that he was doing standup comedy in 1988 in a club. The actor said that he cracked a Mike Tyson joke, and nobody laughed because the boxer was in the audience. Foxx was unaware of Mike's presence until a man in the audience told him, followed by a woman asking him what he was going to do and if he was scared of the boxer.

Describing the incident, Jamie Foxx mentioned:

"I said, ‘Chill!’, because Mike was just knocking people out for the sake of it. So, the same dude yelled out, ‘Mike said to do the joke, but it better be funny’. So, the whole club goes from looking at Mike Tyson to looking at me. I get a standing ovation, I come off stage, Mike rushes over."

Impersonating the boxer, Foxx told the publication that after his joke, Mike Tyson called him crazy and said he liked how he talked. He also said that Mike admitted Foxx made him laugh, adding that the boxer subtly threatened him and said:

"You didn’t make me angry because you know what I do when I get angry, so come with me."

The actor mentioned that he rode around with Mike Tyson in his "Lambo truck" that day and was like his jester.

One of the reasons that Mike Tyson's documentary featuring Jamie Foxx got delayed was the actor's deteriorating health condition, wherein he suffered from a brain bleed leading to a stroke in 2023.

