Is My Dead Friend Zoe based on a true story? Explained

The comedy-drama film My Dead Friend Zoe is scheduled to premiere in theaters across the United States on Friday. It stars Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead, Star Trek: Discovery) and Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation, The Morning Show) as Merit and Zoe. The film explores themes such as war, its effects on people, the importance of deep friendships, death and grief.

Ad

The screenplay for My Dead Friend Zoe is written by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes and A.J. Bermudez, based on a story by Stokes and Cherish Chen. This same story was also adapted into the short film Merit x Zoe by Chen and Stokes.

The subject matter of both projects draws inspiration from the real-life experiences of Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, who served in the United States Army for approximately five years. During his service, he worked as a paratrooper and convoy commander.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Readers' discretion is advised.

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

My Dead Friend Zoe is inspired from real life stories

Ad

There is limited knowledge about the specific events depicted in My Dead Friend Zoe. However, what is certain is that the film's plot is not fictional.

In fact, it is based on events from writer and director Kyle Hausmann-Stokes's life during his service in the US military. This connection to real-life events is emphasized at the beginning of the film, which states, “inspired by a true story.”

What is My Dead Friend Zoe about?

Ad

Ad

The plot of My Dead Friend Zoe centers on Merit, who struggles to process the death of one of her closest friends from her time in the U.S. Army. The impact of this loss takes a significant toll on her mental health, causing her to feel the presence of her friend everywhere. As a result, her grief begins to overshadow her daily life, leading to challenges in her family life and relationships with others.

Ad

The official synopsis for the movie from Briarcliff Entertainment, the distributors of the movie, highlights these aspects and more. It reads:

"MY DEAD FRIEND ZOE is a dark comedy drama that follows the journey of Merit, a U.S. Army Afghanistan veteran who is at odds with her family thanks to the presence of Zoe, her dead best friend from the Army."

Ad

Ed Harris plays Merit's estranged grandfather in My Dead Friend Zoe (Image via Getty)

The synopsis highlights how Zoe's presence, or the lack thereof, helps Merit deal with certain life experiences. That is until her active presence is required around her ailing grandfather. It reads:

Ad

"Despite the persistence of her VA group counselor, the tough love of her mother and the levity of an unexpected love interest, Merit's cozy-dysfunctional friendship with Zoe keeps the duo insulated from the world. That is until Merit's estranged grandfather—holed up at the family's ancestral lake house—begins to lose his way and is in need of the one thing he refuses... help."

Ad

The synopsis further highlights the primary themes of the movie and notes:

"At its core, this is about a complicated friendship, a divided family and the complex ways in which we process grief."

Besides Sonequa Martin-Green and Natalie Morales, Gloria Reuben and Utkarsh Ambudkar also play important roles as Kris and Alex in the movie, respectively. Ed Harris and Morgan Freeman also feature in the roles of Dale and Dr. Cole, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback