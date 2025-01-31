Is Porcelain War available for streaming? Explored

Porcelain War, a documentary film released in the United States on November 22, 2024, has generated quite a buzz. It deals with sensitive topics such as a world waged in war and the people hanging on the last glimmer of hope to keep going.

It was nominated for the 2025 Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film, following a clean sweep in several other award nominations. However, those who want to watch the film on their TV screens will be disappointed to learn that it is currently not streaming on any platform.

While some platforms, like Mubi, have information about the movie, including its trailer, it remains unplayable for now. This means viewers must wait longer until the film becomes accessible to a wider audience.

Porcelain War is not streaming anywhere at the moment

Porcelain War, written by Brendan Bellomo, Aniela Sidorska, Paula DuPré Pesmen, and Slava Leontyev, and directed by Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev, is currently unavailable for streaming. This means that audiences who prefer to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes must wait.

In the meantime, viewers living in the United States can watch the film in select theatres, as it was released in a limited number of locations. Tickets can be booked through ticket booking apps like Fandango or purchased directly at the theatre's box office.

What is Porcelain War about?

Porcelain War tells the story of three artists—Slava Leontyev, Anya Stasenko, and Andrey Stefanov—who strive to persevere amidst war and destruction. Set against the backdrop of Russia's war on Ukraine, these three individuals cling to hope and express it in the best way they know: through their art.

The official synopsis of the film on its website provides an in-depth look at the plot, elaborating on the abovementioned themes. It reads:

"Amidst the chaos and destruction of the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine, three artists defiantly find inspiration and beauty as they defend their culture and their country. In a war waged by professional soldiers against ordinary civilians, Slava Leontyev, Anya Stasenko, and Andrey Stefanov choose to stay behind, armed with their art, their cameras, and, for the first time in their lives, their guns."

It continues:

"Despite daily shelling, Anya finds resistance and purpose in her art, Andrey takes the dangerous journey to get his young family to safety abroad, and Slava becomes a weapons instructor for ordinary people who have become unlikely soldiers. As the war intensifies, Andrey picks up his camera to film their story, and on tiny porcelain figurines, Anya and Slava capture their idyllic past, uncertain present, and hope for the future."

How many awards has Porcelain War been nominated for so far?

According to the film's official website, it has been nominated for several awards including:

Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature (nominated) Directors Guild of America (Nominated) Producers Guild of America (Nominated) American Society of Cinematographers (Nominated) Sundance Grand Jury Prize: U.S. Documentary (Winner) Dupont-Columbia Award (Winner) 4 Cinema Eye Honors Awards (Nominated) Cinema For Peace Award (Nominated)

Porcelain War is currently running in theatres.

