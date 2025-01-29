Is Severance TV show based on a book? Exploring the inspiration behind the acclaimed season 2

Severance is an American science fiction psychological thriller series that premiered on Apple TV+ on February 18, 2022. It was created by Dan Erickson and executive-produced by Ben Stiller. The series stars Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, and many others.

The show is set around the fictional Lumon Industries, where employees undergo "severance," a controversial procedure that separates work and personal memories. Each employee has two personalities—one for work and one for personal life.

The first season received widespread acclaim for its unique premise, outstanding cinematography, and compelling performances. The second season, eagerly anticipated by fans, premiered on January 17, 2025.

Critics and audiences alike have praised the show for its eerie portrayal of corporate life and its exploration of memory manipulation. But, does the TV show have any connection to a book?

Despite the shared title and related themes, Severance is not based on a book. The Apple TV+ series adopts a different approach from Ling Ma's 2018 book Severance, which addresses issues like corporate burnout and the consequences of repetitive work in a post-apocalyptic world.

Both the book and the show examine corporate culture's dehumanizing effects, but their narratives and settings differ.

The story behind Severance

Employees at Lumon Industries, a biotechnology company, undergo a process known as "severance" that separates their personal life memories from their work memories. As a result, they have two distinct personalities: an "outie" for their life outside of work and an "innie" for their work life.

Former history professor Mark Scout, played by Adam Scott, is the protagonist and current head of the Macrodata Refinement Division. He is in charge of a group of fired workers, among them Britt Lower's disobedient character Helly Riggs.

The program delves deeply into the idea of memory manipulation and examines the psychological effects it has on workers who are unable to recall their personal lives while they are at work. Mark experiences both personal loss and a growing suspicion of Lumon Industries' true nature during his journey through this unsettling world.

Corporate control and psychological manipulation

The investigation of corporate control and employee psychological manipulation lies at the core of the show. Since he recently lost his wife, Mark's personal life is weighed down by grief, and his professional life is no exception.

He learns disturbing facts about Lumon, its founder, and the extent to which they will go to keep control over their staff as he gets more involved in the company's operations.

This contrast between Mark's "innie" and "outie" is the fundamental idea of the show. The intricacy of Lumon's operations becomes more apparent as new characters are added, exposing a shadowy and almost cult-like atmosphere within the business.

Themes of corporate alienation

The themes of corporate alienation and existential questioning resonate throughout Severance. Mark and his associates feel disconnected and uncomfortable since they are caught in a system that keeps their personal lives apart from their employment lives.

This idea captures the struggle with the work-life balance of the contemporary workforce, the emotional toll of boring jobs, and the influence of corporate structures on personal well-being.

While the show is set in a high-concept sci-fi world, its core themes are deeply relatable to anyone who has experienced the isolating effects of corporate life.

The cast of the show

The primary cast of the show includes:

Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Zach Cherry as Dylan George

Britt Lower as Helly Riggs

John Turturro as Irving Bailiff

Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale

Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey

