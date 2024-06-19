Is The Boys in the Boat based on a true story? Inspiration behind the film explained

The Boys in the Boat directed by Oscar winner George Clooney was theatrically released on December 25, 2023, by Amazon MGM studios. The Boys in the Boat is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Daniel James Brown, published in 2013.

The Boys in the Boat is based on a true story. The film's narrative centers on the University of Washington rowing squad who amid the Great Depression took home a gold medal at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin. The movie tells the story of the team's journey to success.

The Boys in the Boat collected $55.4 million against a budget of $40 million. Even though the film was not a box-office success, it holds a satisfactory rating of 7/10 on IMDb. Callum Turner, Joel Edgerton, Hadley Robinson, and Luke Slattery, among many others, star in this sports drama.

Is The Boys in the Boat based on a true story?

The Olympic gold-winning team in the movie (Image by Amazon MGM Studios)

The Boys in the Boat is based on a true story. The film tells the true tale of the eight-men American rowing squad that competed in the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin.

In the film, the University of Washington’s men's rowing team was honored. The sports drama is not completely accurate though as the movie altered the timeline of the men’s eight team of the US in the 1936 Olympics. In the film, it only took a year for the team members to come together and attain success but in real life, it took three years.

Daniel James Brown, the author of The Boys in The Boat, talked about the timeline compression of the film to USA Today, saying:

"The film is all compressed into the year 1936, which is the year when everything came together. The compressed timeline makes sense, unless you're doing a longer TV series."

Most of the teammates of the university rowing team came from lower-class families and couldn’t afford their college fees, which made them compete. However little did they know that rowing would change their life and that they would bag the Olympic gold medal, beating formidable opponents like Germany.

Director Clooney talked to Screenrant about the film being a true story. He said:

“That’s what made this story so special. It’s the Depression, and these guys have no money. And Washington State was a very poor area. Everybody was poor, but they were really poverty properly poor, lumberjacks mostly. So they did it to eat, and they did it to get in school and try to get an education and get ...they ended up being the Beatles.”

Everything you need to know about Joe Rantz of The University of Washington’s rowing team

Joe Rantz was an important member of this triumphant team as portrayed in the film. He is played by British actor Callum Turner. Rantz was shown as the heart of the team and his performance was the movie's highlight. From the film, we learn about Rantz’s harsh childhood and how he self-supported himself after his parents abandoned him.

Even after winning the Olympics, Rantz kept on competing at various varsity and national-level events and also won the United States National Intercollegiate Rowing Association title in 1937.

In 1937, Rantz graduated with a degree in chemical engineering and got himself a job at the Boeing Corporation. He married his girlfriend Joyce Simdars on May 27, 1939. Their marriage was a happy one and they stayed together till death.

Joe Rantz’s wife Joyce Simdars is played by actress Haley Robison in the film. In the book, the character of Joe Rantz’s wife is shown as a supportive one, who helps him mend his relationship with his father. Joyce knows her self-worth and even works hard to graduate college but in the movie she is shown as someone who constantly is on the lookout for Rantz's attention and always needs his affection.

Joyce died in 2002 and Rantz died a few years later in 2007. The couple had five children together. Other than Rantz, the other members of the triumphant team also included Al Ulbrickson, Don Home, George Peacock, and others.

The Boys in the Boat is now streaming on Prime Video.