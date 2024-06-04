Where was The Boys in the Boat filmed? All filming locations explored

George Clooney's directorial film, The Boys in the Boat, was released theatrically on December 25, 2023. The film revolves around a middle-class American rowing team from the University of Washington. It depicts the tale of the team as they compete with other elite teams at the 1936 Berlin Olympics and win the gold medal in the men's eight final race.

While The Boys in the Boat is based on an American rowing team from the 1930s, the film was primarily shot in England. Some of the film's scenes were also shot in Berlin as well as in Washington and Los Angeles. Filming was completed between March 7, 2022, and July 18, 2022

All of the film's races were shot in England

A still from the 2023 sports drama The Boys in the Boat (Image via IMDb)

The first race in the film was between two American universities, Washington and California, and it was shot at two different locations. While the first part of the race was shot in Eton Dorney, England, the second part was shot at Henley, just outside Upper Thames Rowing Club. The film's second race, the four-mile-long, seven-lane Poughkeepsie Regatta, was captured at the Queen Mother Reservoir between Heathrow Airport and Slough.

Trending

Lastly, the famous Cotswold's Water Park served as the setting for the film's climactic 1936 Olympic race. Special grandstands, pontoons, and officials’ towers were built to recreate the electrifying atmosphere of the Olympic Games. The Cotswold Water Park lake was made to look like Lake Washington in the film.

The other filming locations of The Boys in the Boat

An image of the Shell House from the movie (Image via IMDb)

A replica of the Associated Students of the University of Washington Shell House was recreated for the film to resemble its original appearance from the 1930s. This was made on the Cleveland Lakes Nature Reserve in the Cotswold Water Park near Swindon, England. It was interspersed with shots of the private rowing club, Molesey Boat Club.

Internal shots of the University of Washington were captured at the Ashlyns School in Hertfordshire County.

Other filming locations include the Didcot Railway Centre in Oxfordshire, London, and East Molesey, along with the Pinewood Studios and the Winnersh Film Studios in the United Kingdom. Some scenes from the film were also shot in Los Angeles and Washington, in the US.

Plot Summary

The Boys in the Boat is set against the backdrop of the Great Depression and follows the junior varsity (JV) rowing team of the University of Washington. The team is led by Joe Rantz (Callum Turner) and is set to compete in the men's eight final at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin.

The film tells the story of the team as they overcame insurmountable challenges under the guidance of coach Al Ulbrickson and won gold at the Olympic Games. The George Clooney directorial is based on author Daniel James Brown's 2013 non-fiction book that he wrote after he encountered Joe Rantz.

Titled The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the book has won several awards, including the 2014 Washington State Award.

The film's cast and characters

George Clooney directing a scene from The Boys in the Boat (Image via IMDb)

The film's main cast includes Joel Edgerton as the rowing team coach, Al Ulbrickson, and Callum Turner as the team captain, Joe Rantz, with Ian McElhinney portraying Elderly Joe Rantz.

Peter Guinness plays the role of George Yeomans Pocock, with Jack Mulhern as Don Hume, James Wolk as Tom Bolles, and Hadley Robinson as Joyce Simdars. Additionally, Courtney Henggeler essays the role of Hazel Ulbrickson with Chris Diamantopoulos as Royal Brougham, Sam Strike as Roger Morris, and Alec Newman as Harry Rantz.

Luke Slattery plays the role of Bobby Moch, while Thomas Elms plays Chuck Day, with Stephen Varey as Johnny White, and Bruce Herbelin-Earle as Shorty Hunt. Meanwhile, Wil Coban is cast as Jim McMillin, with Joel Phillimore as Gordy Adam, Edward Baker-Duly as Benjamin Billings, and Jack Staddon as Bo Billings.

Adrian Lukis plays Jay Ellis, Glenn Wrage is seen as Ky Ebright, Dominic Tighe is seen as Coach Brown, Jyuddah Jaymes portrays Jesse Owens, and Jacob James Beswick plays Harvey Love. Daniel Philpott essays the role of Adolf Hitler in The Boys in the Boat. The other cast members include Frankie Fox, Sam Douglas, Robert Morgan, Andrew Bridgmont, Nicholas Cass-Beggs, David Stoller, and Austin Haynes

Viewers can stream The Boys in the Boat on Amazon Prime Video.