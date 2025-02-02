Is The Menu available on Netflix? Details explored

The Menu is a black comedy horror film from 2022 directed by Mark Mylod. Yes, it is on Netflix, and it is becoming popular for its interesting story, suspense and smart criticism of elitism. At the 51st Saturn Awards, the movie was nominated for five awards, including Best Thriller Film.

The story is about a young woman named Margot and her food-loving date, Tyler, who go to a fancy restaurant managed by the famous chef Julian Slowik. The restaurant is on a faraway island, and its expensive meals make it feel special. As the night goes on, it becomes clear that the chef has dark intentions for his important guests.

The story runs all around a fancy restaurant in a remote location, where each dish served comes with a surprising twist. Slowik prepares a series of meals that reveal shocking secrets about the guests, leading to a frightening ending.

As the night goes on, the guests understand they are stuck and that some of them won't survive. This intense dinner party, filled with fancy food and hidden secrets, keeps viewers anxious.

The Menu plot analysis

The film centers on Tyler Ledford and his date, Margot Mills, who travel to the exclusive Hawthorn restaurant on a remote island. The restaurant, led by celebrity chef Julian Slowik, hosts an eclectic group of wealthy guests, including a food critic, a movie star and a group of business partners.

As dinner progresses, the guests are subjected to unsettling courses, each paired with disturbing monologues from Slowik.

The tension escalates when truths about the guests are exposed through the meals, and violence erupts. The sous-chef kills himself, and a guest’s finger is severed as a warning. Chef Slowik orchestrates further shocking events, including drowning an investor and allowing himself to be stabbed by an employee.

As the night progresses, Slowik reveals that each guest is there because they have contributed to his disillusionment with his craft. Margot, whose presence was unplanned, is given a choice to die with the guests or the staff.

Margot learns more about the guests' dark secrets, including her own involvement with one of them, Richard. She then defies the chef, cooking up her own plan to escape. Margot ultimately confronts Slowik with her request for a simple cheeseburger.

As Slowik sets the restaurant on fire, Margot escapes, watching the destruction unfold from the boat, symbolizing her liberation from the pretentious world she was briefly part of.

Main cast of The Menu

Ralph Fiennes as Chef Slowik

Anya Taylor-Joy as Margot

Nicholas Hoult as Tyler

Hong Chau as Elsa

Janet McTeer as Lillian

Paul Adelstein as Ted

John Leguizamo as Movie Star

Aimee Carrero as Felicity

Reed Birney as Richard

Judith Light as Anne

Rebecca Koon as Linda

Rob Yang as Bryce

Arturo Castro as Soren

Mark St. Cyr as Dave

Peter Grosz as Sommelier

Christina Brucato as Katherine

Adam Aalderks as Jeremy

Jon Paul Allyn as Boat Waiter

Mel Fair as Boatman

Cristian Gonzalez as Server 1

Matthew Cornwell as Dale / Coast Guard Officer

John Wilkins III as Server 2

Supporting cast of The Menu

John Cola as Chef

Michael A. Dean as Chef

Marcus Aveons Duncan as Chef

Alexander Goldstein as Chef

Grant Henley as Chef

The Menu received a 7.2/10 rating on IMDb.

