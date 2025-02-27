"It’s a cash grab": Internet reacts to the Luigi Mangione documentary as corporate propaganda

Investigation Discovery's Luigi Mangione documentary, Who is Luigi Mangione? was aired on the channel on February 17, 2025. Following the channel broadcast, it was made available for streaming on Max, Philo, and other streaming services.

Who is Luigi Mangione? is an approximately 41-minute documentary that explores the life of Mangione, who currently faces allegations of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The documentary attempts to understand Mangione's mindset and the factors that may have led him to commit the alleged crime.

Having said that, reactions on the internet related to the Luigi Mangione documentary have mostly been polarized, with many dubbing its content as propaganda. On Reddit, the conversations surrounding it have been the densest.

Comment byu/Widdershins1234 from discussion inHBOMAX Expand Post

"I hate documentaries that come out before the end of the story is even available. That pretty much ensures it’s a cash grab or has plans to spread propaganda," one user said on the platform.

"Corporate media is doing a full court media press. They want to make it taboo to support Luigi, because the public response shocked them. They are worried within the next 10 years that the rich will be getting dragged out of their mansions into the street to makeshift gallows. Based on how things are going, they should be worried," another user said sharing a similar sentiment.

"F the corporate media. This is such blatant prejudicial propaganda backed by Vanguard, the largest shareholder of UHC and investor in Warner Bros (parent company to Max)", another user detailed on the content of the documentary and said.

Other reactions to the Luigi Mangione documentary have also been mostly negative, with a majority criticizing its content.

"As soon as I saw it up on Max, I knew it was gonna be trash," wrote one user.

".. They really think the audience is so stupid that we don't know the profit comes directly from denying people healthcare, meaning Brian got rich off blood money?? To quote Luigi, this is "an insult to the intelligence of the American people." What a bullshi* propaganda piece," said another user.

"LoL CEOs think paying for this puff piece is going to change everyone's opinion ? LoL," said another user.

What is Investigation Discovery's latest Luigi Mangione documentary about?

The latest Luigi Mangione documentary, Who is Luigi Mangione? delves into the life of Mangione and looks at it from a microscopic level. Through conversations with experts from different fields, it attempts to understand Mangione's mindset. It also tries to understand the reasons behind Mangione's alleged acts, which include the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The documentary also attempts to discern the public's response to Mangione's alleged acts. Following his arrest in December 2024, Mangione has received widespread support from the masses, who have dubbed him an anti-capitalist hero.

That said, the logline for the Luigi Mangione documentary on IMDb's website reads:

"Writings and social media posts help to reveal the secret life and troubles of Luigi Mangione, the man accused of the brazen murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson and whom so many people are calling a hero."

On Amazon Prime Video, where the documentary is available in specific regions, the logline is much more brief and reads:

"Luigi Mangione's success-driven life takes a radical detour amid accusations of killing an insurance CEO. Now, his secretive world snaps into focus."

Who is Luigi Mangione? is produced by Angie Dorr, Rich Esposito, Sean Frost, and Haruka Wakimoto. It is executive produced by Dan Abrams, Jane Latman, Brian Ross, Rhonda Schwartz, Cece Warren, and Rachel Stockman. The cinematography for the documentary is handled by April Kirby, while editing is handled by Danny Hilton and Michele Teodori.

