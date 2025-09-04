Jason Statham's The Beekeeper 2 casting confirms the return of a major character, and it's not Lazarus

  • home icon
By Sakshi Singh
Published Sep 04, 2025 13:54 GMT
Jason Statham at The Gentlemen UK Series Global Premiere (Image Via Getty)

Jason Statham's next action sequel, The Beekeeper 2, has officially secured another familiar face. While fans already knew the British action star would return as Adam Clay, it's now confirmed that Academy Award-winning actor Jeremy Irons is also returning in a report by Deadline, published on September 3, 2025.

The news adds new excitement to the highly anticipated sequel, which follows the unexpected box office success of the 2024 film.

The original film was a sleeper hit for Amazon MGM Studios, earning over $160 million worldwide on a budget of just 40 million. Now, with Jason Statham returning and new production details in place, The Beekeeper 2 is looking to be another big entry in the actor's action-packed filmography.

Who is returning for The Beekeeper 2 apart from Jason Statham?

Jeremy Irons at amfAR Salzburg 2025 (Image Via Getty)
Jeremy Irons at amfAR Salzburg 2025 (Image Via Getty)

According to Deadline, Jeremy Irons will return to the role of Wallace Westwyld, the former CIA director who served as head of security for Danforth Enterprises in the first film.

