  • home icon
  • Movies
  • James Gunn confirms Superman sequel as Man of Tomorrow, set for July 2027

James Gunn confirms Superman sequel as Man of Tomorrow, set for July 2027

By Urvashi Vijay More
Published Sep 04, 2025 11:05 GMT
Illustration of Superman punching Lex Luthor, who is wearing green and purple armored suit.
uperman clashes with Lex Luthor in power armor in new art for Man of Tomorrow. (Image via Nicholas Hoult/Instagram)

Man of Tomorrow opens the news in a clear way. James Gunn confirms a sequel. It will follow the first film. It will have a title. It will have a date. It will be the next step for this Superman story. Man of Tomorrow will arrive in theaters on July 9, 2027. James Gunn announced it on social media, sharing artwork by DC Comics chief creative officer Jim Lee.

Ad

The announcement confirmed the return of Superman and Lex Luthor, played by David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed in August that Gunn would return to write and direct.

The first Superman film grossed over $611 million worldwide. This set the stage for its sequel. The film will release less than two years after the first, showing an accelerated production pace for DC Studios.

James Gunn confirms Man of Tomorrow with release date and art details

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

James Gunn confirmed the title on September 3, 2025. He posted Jim Lee art showing Superman standing with Lex Luthor in his powered armor. Gunn set the release for July 9, 2027. The artwork hinted at conflict and cooperation between the two characters. Jim Lee’s image showed Superman beside Lex Luthor in green armor.

Other images were shared by David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult. Jorge Jiménez drew Superman and Lex working together, while Mitch Gerads depicted them in combat. The armor matches the Anti-Superman suit from comics, powered by Kryptonite.

Ad

These suggest that the film may feature both rivalry and reluctant teamwork. Similar storylines from DC Comics showed temporary alliances between Superman and Lex, creating speculation that this sequel could adapt those themes.

The title echoes Superman: The Man of Tomorrow, a DC Comics run from the 1990s, and the 2020 animated film Superman: Man of Tomorrow. Alan Moore’s 1986 story Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow? also used the phrase, presenting a final Superman tale before a continuity reboot. Gunn’s use of the name places the film within that legacy.

Ad

David Corenswet will reprise his role as Superman, and Nicholas Hoult will return as Lex Luthor. Rachel Brosnahan is expected to return as Lois Lane. Gunn confirmed he is writing and directing the sequel.

Release schedule and DC universe context of Man of Tomorrow

Superman and Lex Luthor face off in iconic comic-inspired art. (Image via David Cornsewet/Instagram)
Superman and Lex Luthor face off in iconic comic-inspired art. (Image via David Cornsewet/Instagram)

The film follows Supergirl, directed by Craig Gillespie, releasing on June 26, 2026, and Clayface, releasing on September 11, 2026. It will arrive before Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, scheduled for October 1, 2027. DC Studios has also announced projects such as The Brave and the Bold, Wonder Woman, and Justice League. On television, Peacemaker season 2 and Lanterns are in production, with potential spin-offs for characters like Mister Terrific and Jimmy Olsen.

Ad

The success of Superman marked a reboot for DC’s film slate, grossing $611 million globally and opening to $125 million domestically. With Man of Tomorrow confirmed, DC Studios is keeping momentum with tightly scheduled releases.

This structured plan positions the new film as a central piece of the franchise. With Gunn confirmed as writer and director, and Corenswet and Hoult reprising their roles, the sequel will build directly from the narrative foundation of the first film.

About the author
Urvashi Vijay More

Urvashi Vijay More

Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.

With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.

She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Urvashi Vijay More
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications