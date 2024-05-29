Jennifer Lopez's acting ruined Atlas, says the internet with all its might

Following the release of Atlas on May 24, 2024, on Netflix, conversations surrounding the science fiction action film have been in full swing. While some people have complimented the movie for its action sequences and use of special effects, most have criticized it for its poor acting and weak implementation.

People are specifically raining down heavily on Jennifer Lopez's acting, which, according to redditors, was not good.

Not all comments about Jennifer Lopez's role in Atlas are negative

Although most users on the internet thought that JLO's performance in Atlas was one of the main things that did not work for them, some thought that to be untrue. A redditor said that JLO's "acting wasn't bad" in terms of her character portrayal.

Some people also defended her and said that the real problem with the movie was its weak script.

Some redditors also believed that Lopez was a distinguished actor and that criticisms about her acting abilities were merely a result of the controversies she had been associated with in recent times.

Atlas draws in poor responses from critics

Atlas received a score of 19% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, positioning it as one of the lowest-rated movies on the platform for this quarter. Out of the 75 reviews by critics, the primary criticisms centered on the movie's weak script, its reliance on recycled tropes, and the overall execution. Critics provided detailed feedback on areas for improvement, including the movie's direction, storytelling, and acting. John Serba from Decider says:

"Peyton doesn’t seem to exert any control over Lopez’s performance, which is amped up to goofy levels, screaming its simplistic emotional blither-blather to the back row and defying plausibility even if you pretzel yourself trying to interpret it as comedy."

Alissa Wilkinson from the New York Times also shared a similar sentiment and said:

"At times “Atlas” feels like pure pastiche, and it looks, in a fashion we’re getting used to seeing on the streamers, kind of cheap, dark, plasticky and fake, particularly in the big action sequences."

A member of the audience gave their opinion on the movie on Rotten Tomatoes and said:

"This movie has so many plot holes. Initally it was ok telling the back story of what happened. I thought we would get the robots why, but nope. I wasted 30 mins of my life I will never get back. Please save yourself and don't watch find something else! I wish I could give it no stars...."

About the movie

Atlas is a science fiction movie starring Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, and Mark Strong. The movie focuses on human and AI interactions, exploring both the positive and negative repercussions of this relationship. The official logline for the movie reads:

"Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it."

Atlas starring Jennifer Lopez is currently streaming on Netflix.