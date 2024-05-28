“We had them stealing our faces”— Jennifer Lopez shares why she finds AI scary following Atlas movie release

Atlas star Jennifer Lopez voiced her concerns regarding Artificial Intelligence. During the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix sci-fi action film Atlas, on Monday, May 20, the actress told Variety that she found AI to be quite scary. She said—

"Right away we had them stealing our faces. So, yes, [AI] is really scary."

Atlas, directed by Brad Peyton of San Andreas fame, follows Jennifer Lopez's character Atlas Shephard, a data analyst who distrusts AI, as she tries to stop Simu Liu's Harlan Shepherd, a rogue AI terrorist who seeks to destroy humanity. The movie was released on Netflix on Friday, May 24 to a mostly mixed reception.

"I think you should be respectful of AI"— Jennifer Lopez

Following the premiere of her movie dealing with the dangers of Artificial Intelligence, Atlas, Jennifer Lopez spoke out about her issues with AI. Lopez thought that her movie showed two sides of the equation when it came to AI. The actress told Variety in an article published on Monday, May 27—

"I think this movie does a good job of showing how AI could go incredibly wrong, and this is how it could go really right."

Lopez recalled experiencing the negative side of AI herself when skincare product ads featuring altered versions of her face hit the internet. The actress said that she knew nothing about these products featured in the ads, which had her face covered in "wrinkles".

Lopez thought that the whole ordeal was "really scary" especially after the technology had been used to steal actual faces of people like herself. The Shotgun Wedding star told the publication while promoting her film:

"I think you should be respectful of AI…We have to be open to all possibilities. These movies that are talking about AI — especially this one — do a really good job of showing both sides."

Atlas opened on Netflix to mixed reviews

Atlas was released on May 24 to mostly mixed reviews.

The film currently holds an IMDb rating of 5.6 out of 10 and a Metacritic score of 38% after receiving "generally unfavorable" reviews on the platform. The film also only managed to rack up a Rotten Tomatoes score of 17% with an audience score of 52%.

The critics' consensus on Rotten Tomatoes praised Jennifer Lopez's performance in the movie but stated that the film buckled under the weight of a "merely artificial" script. Tomris Laffly of Roger Ebert.com gave the film 2 stars and called it a "lackluster streaming flick". The critic wrote—

"For a “our future depends on this”-type tale, the stakes never quite coalesce. But “Atlas” does have Jennifer Lopez in all her starry glory in the driver’s seat. It’s not nearly enough, but it’s something."

Helena O'Hara of Empire magazine wrote—

"Lopez throws everything at this, but even major movie-star charisma can't make up for the recycled story elements, tired exposition and endless psycho-babble."

The film also stars Marvel's Shang Chi Simu Liu, Kingsman: Secret Service star Mark Strong, and Sterling K. Brown of This Is Us fame in prominent roles. Atlas was directed by Brad Peyton who helmed a plethora of other action flicks including San Andreas, Rampage, and Journey 2 The Mysterious Island.

Atlas is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

