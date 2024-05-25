“Don’t F with the QUEEN”: Fans extend support to Jennifer Lopez as she poses in front of her Netflix billboard ahead of Atlas movie release

Jennifer Lopez recently went viral for posing in front of a Billboard promoting her new Netflix movie Atlas. On Friday, May 24, 2024, Lopez took to Instagram to share a video of herself visiting multiple Netflix Billboards in Los Angeles, including one showcasing a car crash and another billboard that read, "Don't F with JLO". The streaming service had shared a snap of the billboard the previous day on X (formerly Twitter).

In her post, Lopez claims that her friends sent her messages regarding the brand-new billboard, prompting her to drive there herself and pose for a few quick pictures. Lopez also requested people to watch Atlas, which only came out on Friday, May 24. The actress also posted stories of herself in front of the billboard.

Ahead of the movie's release, a plethora of fans extended their support to the actress. Many reciprocated the same message as the billboard and showered praise on Atlas and Jennifer Lopez's performance in the film. Some even mentioned watching it twice. A few fans pledged their support to the actress through her allegedly ongoing marriage issues with Ben Affleck. Here are a few Instagram reactions in this regard:

"You're too cute! 😍 and that's right! Don't F with the QUEEN! 💯" said one Instagram user.

"Watched it TWICE!!!!! Such a great movie❤️❤️" a second user added.

"No one will make me hate this woman. If Ben isn't happy, he can go! Jennifer Lopez is beautiful and one of the hardest working people around. She will be fine and true love will happen." another user chimed in.

"HER FACE 😍😍😍 SUCH A GODDESS 😮‍💨" said yet another user.

However, a few social media users didn't really have anything positive to say about the film or Jennifer Lopez. Some thought that the actress herself designed and paid for the billboards, while others criticized the movie and threw in mentions of Ben Affleck. Here are a few Instagram reactions in this regard:

"Love you J… but the movie sucks," said one Instagram user.

"She def made it herself! Those billboards are paid advertising. It's childish. Life is not all about Jlo. She'll be happier if she gives up on proving things to strangers. She's enough. Now go home to the only ones that matter, family. The public are only blood sucking demons 😂" another user said.

"You know better than that": Jennifer Lopez responds to a personal question regarding her marriage

Earlier this week, the singer and actress went viral while promoting her film in Mexico City. During a press conference on May 22, an unidentified reporter asked the actress a rather personal question. The reporter asked:

"Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumors?"

The person further pushed on:

"What is the truth? Para le press le Mexicana [for the Mexican press], what is the truth of the situation?"

Jennifer Lopez initially smiled at the reporter as her costar, Simu Liu, interjected and stated that they were "not doing that." Liu thanked everyone for coming to the event before Lopez looked dead straight at the reporter and responded with:

"You know better than that."

Simu Liu further asked everyone not to come in there with that kind of energy. However, the actor quickly added:

"Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I am here and why Sterling [K. Brown] was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares. And Jen cares about things like representation and diversity, and she's a boss."

This incident came after People magazine released a May 22 exclusive that featured a statement from an inside source who claimed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage was "not in the best place at the moment." TMZ and People had reported that Lopez and Affleck were allegedly living apart in separate Los Angeles homes.