Where was Netflix Atlas filmed? All shooting locations explored

The Jennifer Lopez science fiction movie, Atlas, arrived on Netflix on May 24, 2024. Directed by Brad Peyton, the movie has Aron Eli Coleite and Leo Sardarian as screenwriters. Andrew Lockington was the music director, while John Schwartzman was the cinematographer.

The filming took place in studios in Los Angeles and some locations in New Zealand, Shanghai and the United Kingdom.

Disclaimer: This article may contain some spoilers.

Atlas is a futuristic fictional movie that follows Jennifer Lopez's titular character Atlas Shepherd who is a data analyst going in search of fugitive AI, Harlan.

Harlan has violated many rules, caused a rebellion and killed humans. While the villain AI terrorist Harlan Shepherd is planning to attack and destroy Earth, Atlas uses all her sources to stop the attack and capture Harlan.

A lot of technology has been used alongside natural locations to give the movie its final look. The movie has received mixed reactions, a day after landing on Netflix.

All filming locations of Atlas

Quixote Studios, Los Angeles

Quixote Studios was used for interior shots (Image via Netflix)

Most of the interior scenes of Atlas were shot in Quixote Studios. As many of the frames include shots inside a spaceship or a warehouse, the interior shots cover a major part of the movie.

While the studio company has multiple sites across Los Angeles, the studio location used for the movie is located at 12137 Montague St. Pacoima. Out of the 24 stages at this location, the movie seemed to use stages 11 to 20.

According to director Peyton, the movie required a lot of technical complexity, comparable to the Avatar franchise. Quixote Studios provided technical infrastructure like soundproofing, advanced lighting, space for set design and more. It includes the interior of a mech suit.

Cupertino, California

A scene from the movie (Image via Netflix)

For exterior locations that needed scenic landscapes blended with modern architecture yet exuded the environment of an advanced tech centre, the movie's production team zeroed in on Silicon Valley.

Cupertino is known for being the headquarters of Apple Inc. The area's ambience is high-tech and futuristic, owing to the tech companies located in the place. That made the exterior shot of Atlas credible.

Shanghai, China

Shanghai's tallest tower is visible in one of the shots. (Image via Netflix)

One of the shots in the movie shows a tower with BPTI written on it. The building can be identified as Oriental Pearl Tower, which is in No.1 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area of Shanghai municipality.

The Oriental Pearl Tower is the world's third tallest radio and TV tower. The shot also includes Shanghai's skyline. While not much else is known about filming locations in China, this shot clearly corroborates the fact that the filming crew travelled to Shanghai.

Other locations

Some locations in the UK and New Zealand were used (Image via Netflix)

Some of the other locations used during the production of the Netflix movie are New Zealand and the UK. While Wikipedia lists New Zealand as a location, not much is known about the actual shots that used the country in the background.

Director Peyton released a video about using a non-functioning abandoned tube station, five storeys underground in the heart of London for recording music. Generators were set up to help musicians play and record parts of the score.

The reverberating sounds from the echo effects were found ideal to give the right effects needed for the background music.

More about Atlas

The movie started casting and photography in 2022 and wrapped up most of the principal photography in four months. However, a science fiction movie needs a lot of post-production work and editing, which took almost one and a half years to wrap up.

The first teaser of the Netflix movie arrived on March 13, followed by a trailer in April 2024. The cast for the movie includes Jennifer Lopez in the titular role, Simu Liu as the chief villain AI Harlan, Sterling K Brown as Colonel Banks, Gregory James Cohan as Smith, Lana Parrilla as Val Shepherd, Mark Strong as General Boothe and Abraham Popoola as Casca Decius.

The director for the movie, Brad Peyton, has worked previously in well-known titles like Rampage, Cats and Dogs, Incarnate, Sweet Girl and some TV shows like Albedo, Daybreak and Frontier.

Watch Atlas, which is available for streaming on Netflix.