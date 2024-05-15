Where to watch Jennifer Lopez's movie, Atlas 2024? Streaming options and more 

Atlas, starring Jennifer Lopez, is set to captivate audiences once again with the sci-fi thriller theme. Directed by Brad Peyton, this highly anticipated film follows Lopez's previous successful collaborations with Netflix, including The Mother and The Cipher.

The film's first look was unveiled in Netflix’s 2024 preview trailer, promising an exciting blend of action and futuristic themes. If you're eager to watch the movie, then don't forget to tune in on Netflix on 24th May 2024.

Where to watch Atlas?

Atlas will be exclusively streaming on Netflix. The film is part of a long list of new series and movies that are coming up in 2024 by Netflix. As one of the most awaited releases from the streaming giant, Atlas features Jennifer Lopez in the lead role.

For those who don’t subscribe yet, Netflix offers various subscription plans that include monthly and yearly options that can be tailored to different viewing preferences and budgets.

To watch it, all you have to do is log in to your Netflix account on the day of its release, in 2024. This is especially useful for beginners as they just have to sign up for Netflix to get started watching anything like this.

What is the movie about?

The movie tells a gripping story about Atlas Shepard, a military intelligence officer after myopic terrorist Harlan. Harlan killed her family years ago in an assault on her agency headquarters located here on Earth. Now she wants revenge for him as he travels across a foreign planet marked by numerous life-threatening obstacles.

The official synopsis of the movie is:

“The sci-fi thriller follows Atlas, a military intelligence officer who has spent years pursuing intergalactic terrorist Harlan who murdered her family during an attack on her agency's headquarters on Earth. Now she's in space to oversee a mission to capture Harlan at his remote planet hideout. Things go south quickly when their ship is struck by missiles and she's forced to don an AI-driven mechanical armored suit and evacuate with the soldiers."

In a recently unveiled trailer viewers get a peek into the movie's high-stakes adventure. In this mayhem, Lopez’s character tries to stay strong amidst fire as her ship comes under brutal attack emphasizing how intense and filled with action-packed scenes this movie is going to be.

Cast and characters of

The cast of the movie includes some of the talented actors:

Jennifer Lopez as Atlas Shepard: She plays the main character, a determined military intelligence officer with a personal vendetta against Harlan.

Simu Liu as Harlan: The star known for his role in Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings plays the primary antagonist in this intergalactic terrorist.

Sterling K. Brown as Colonel Banks: A nominee for the Academy Award, Brown portrays one of the key military figures who helps Atlas on her mission.

Gregory James Cohan as Smith: As an AI partner with whom Atlas must join forces if humanity is going to survive Cohan provides his voice for this role.

Mark Strong: An accomplished actor known for roles in films like Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Zero Dark Thirty, Strong joins the cast in an undisclosed role.

The cast also includes Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla, Briella Guiza, Adia Smith-Eriksson, and Logan Hunt who are contributing to the film's dynamic ensemble.

Directed by Brad Peyton who is known for his work on large-scale action films like San Andreas and Rampage. And is produced by Jennifer Lopez alongside the collaboration of Brad Peyton with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, and Jeff Fierson.

Leo Sardarian wrote the script originally but it was later revised by Aron Eli Coleite. Andrew Lockington composes the score enhancing the epic nature of the film through his musical expertise.