Joe Pantoliano net worth: Fortune explored as Sopranos star considers leaving the US for Europe permanently

Joe Pantoliano recently expressed his desire to move out of the United States to Europe. The actor, who gained recognition for appearing as Ralph Cifaretto on The Sopranos, opened up about the possibilities of shifting as he spoke to Page Six on April 28, 2025.

The latest interview happened during the premiere of Tucci in Italy in New York City. Celebrity Net Worth stated that the Primetime Emmy Award winner has been a part of other projects like The Matrix, and his fortune is estimated to be $8 million.

Joe Pantoliano expressed concern over the political scenario in the US, saying that he is unable to focus on his work because of the same. He addressed the same and said:

“I’m so uncomfortable with the nature of what’s happening in our country, and I just want to run for the hills. It’s hard for me to think about people’s bullsh*t like making a TV show. The world is on fire, it’s hard for me to concentrate.”

A report by Page Six dated May 3, 2025, claimed that multiple celebrities from the entertainment industry have shifted to other countries after the US Presidential Election last year. The list includes the names of popular faces such as Eva Longoria and Ellen DeGeneres.

Joe Pantoliano also recalled his recent journey to Portugal with his wife, Nancy Sheppard. He said that they enjoyed their stay at the location and that they had already spoken to each other about shifting to the country, which is located in Southwestern Europe. However, he referred to the power blackout in Portugal last month, which lasted for 18 hours, and said:

“They just got hit with a cyber attack. I think that’s just a rehearsal for what will happen here [in the U.S.]. I keep a lot of cash at home, not a lot but enough to get me going for a couple of weeks.”

The Hide and Seek star also had a message for the burglars as he spoke about the cash, saying that it is "buried" and there is no map for the same.

Joe Pantoliano's net worth: Career and other details explained

The Hoboken, New Jersey native has become famous among the audience over the years for his work on screen. He has portrayed different characters, some of which have become iconic among the general public.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joe Pantoliano first enrolled at Cliffside Park High School, after which he joined the New York City-based performing arts organization, HB Studio. Apart from being active in films and television, he wrote two books, including Asylum.

Also known as Joseph Peter Pantoliano, his successful journey dates back to 1974 when he was cast in the film Road Movie. He continued appearing in other projects for more than ten years, including Richard Donner's adventure comedy, The Goonies.

In addition, Joe Pantoliano portrayed Norby in Baby's Day Out, which emerged as a cult classic despite flopping at the box office. He received praise for appearing as Cypher in The Wachowskis' The Matrix. It led to three sequels, where the second installment was the only entry that was well-received.

The 73-year-old slowly expanded his work to the small screen at the same time and was seen as Dominic Fanelli in the NBC sitcom, The Fanelli Boys. Furthermore, he played important characters in shows such as EZ Streets, Godzilla: The Series, M*A*S*H, The Simpsons, Chucky, Tacona FD, MacGyver, Dexter: Original Sin, Hercules, and The Handler.

Apart from these, Joe Pantoliano has been in multiple films. The list includes titles like Empire of the Sun, Midnight Run, Zandalee, Congo, U.S. Marshals, New Blood, Memento, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Just Getting Started, Hide and Seek, and more.

