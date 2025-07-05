Julian McMahon net worth: Fortune explored as Fantastic Four star dies aged 56

Julian McMahon, 56, has recently died on July 2, 2025. The news was first reported by Deadline, stating that the actor was struggling with cancer, leading to his sudden demise.

The Australian-American built a huge fan base over the years by playing different roles. He was also seen as Victor Von Doom in the Fantastic Four films, directed by Tim Story. He even played the lead on shows like Home and Away. Notably, Julian boasted a fortune of $16 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

Speaking to Deadline, Julian McMahon’s wife, Kelly, said that he always shared a bond with his work alongside those who loved him, including fans, family members, and close friends. She ended by saying,

“His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano also expressed her grief on Facebook by adding some photos where she was spotted with Julian McMahon. Alyssa recalled the time she spent with the Another Day star on Charmed and wrote,

“He made me feel safe as an actor. Seen as a woman. He challenged me, teased me, supported me. We were so different, and yet somehow we always understand each other. Julian was more than my TV husband. He was a dear friend. The kind who checks in. The kind who remembers. The kind who shares. The kind who tells you the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable – but always with love.”

Julian McMahon’s net worth: Career and other details explained

Julian McMahon, from Sydney, New South Wales, became well-known for his work in TV and film. He also produced a movie called Meet Market, and his entertainment career was his main source of income.

In 1997, he bought a home near the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles for $700,000. About ten years ago, he listed it for $2.3 million and later sold it for $2.18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Julian’s father, Sir William McMahon, served as Australia’s Prime Minister during the ‘70s. The Robot Chicken star’s family members also included two sisters, Melinda and Deborah. Before entering the acting world, McMahon was active in modeling and featured in some commercials.

While speaking to Soap Opera Digest around five years ago, Julian recalled his successful career by saying that he never lost his passion for acting. He said that he learned a lot of things from his first two shows, The Power, The Passion, and Home and Away. He addressed the same by saying,

“I’ve always dug my teeth into the material and the opportunities you get inside a piece, and that piece can be just one scene, you know? And also the ethics of working: You’re on time, and you work hard and you work in a conglomerate. You get stuff from everybody.”

A year after appearing on Home and Away, Julian McMahon expanded his career to the big screen after being cast as Mick Dooley in Exchange Lifeguards. In between that, he was chosen to appear in lead roles in shows like Another World and Profiler. He later became famous among everyone as Cole Turner in the fantasy drama, Charmed.

Julian also portrayed an important role in Runaways alongside three installments of the FBI franchise between 2019 and 2021. In addition, he played Prime Minister Stephen Roos in The Residence, which aired on Netflix.

Julian McMahon had many films in his credits, such as Chasing Sheep, Premonition, Bait 3D, Paranoia, Swinging Safari, Monster Party, The Surfer, Faces in the Crowd, and more.

