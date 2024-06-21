Kim Kardashian's The Fifth Wheel: Everything we know so far about the upcoming film on Netflix

On November 26, 2023, Netflix announced its new comedy film titled The Fifth Wheel starring Kim Kardashian in the lead role, who will also produce this film alongside Paula Pell. The project will be written by Janine Brito, Mr. Mayor and Paula Pell. Netflix won the streaming rights to this film after a major bidding war between streaming giants.

Tudum, Netflix's official companion site, on November 28, 2023, revealed in a news report:

"Kim Kardashian Is Going to Be The Fifth Wheel ... Keep your eyes peeled for more information on The Fifth Wheel as it gears up to enter production — just think, soon we’ll be able to tell you who the other four wheels are. And catch the new comedy coming soon, only to Netflix."

Netflix has not yet provided information about the plot or the other cast members. For the former, no release date too has been specified as of yet.

Everything we know about The Fifth Wheel

Kim talked about her upcoming movie in the latest episode of The Kardashians (Image by Hulu)

The Fifth Wheel is Netflix's new addition to its comedy film list, which will feature Kim Kardashian, a popular media figure who is also a businesswoman, actress and style icon. Alongside her acting and modeling, Kim K has founded popular brands like KKW Beauty, SKIMS and KKW fragrance.

Recently Kim starred as Siobhan Corbyn in Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s American Horror Story (2011-present).

Kim Kardashian recently talked about her upcoming film on the show ~ The Kardashians.

She talked about the film to her friends at the dinner table, in Season 5 Episode 5 of the show and described her journey of pitching the idea, selling the project and making people believe in her.

She talked about The Fifth Wheel in her latest The Kardashians episode. Kim started revealing about the film:

"I get nervous. It’s just the project that I’m doing is like a really cool. I sold a movie to Netflix , like a real comedy movie. I didn’t have an agent. ...

"I didn’t American Horror Story and after it came out all these different people wanted to meet. So I set up a day of meetings and to meet the agent, one of the people in there was like have you heard of this writer Paula Pell? …. She is like a legend. ... It’s the like full comedy called The Fifth Wheel".

Kim further described the movies to her friends:

"It’s like four girl go on a trip , so it’s like Hangover Bridesmaids First Wives Clubish . I was like Oh my God, I love the idea .We literally spent a day , We went to all the studios and everyone called within like 20 minutes of it offers and was like really cool. …”

"We sold a movie and it was amazing . So , I’m doing that , and I’m starring in it , producing it and we sold it so …”

Kim also said in the most recent episode of The Kardashians that she plans to do 10 more films in the next 10 years. She sees it as a challenge and is eager to produce till she's in the public eye.

No release date or cast has been confirmed for The Fifth Wheel. More news is expected soon once production begins.