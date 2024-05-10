Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes ending explained: Is Proxima Caesar really dead?

On May 10, 2024, the highly anticipated science fiction film Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes was released in theatres across the United States. The Josh Friedman-written and Wes Ball-directed movie previously premiered at the acclaimed TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on May 2, 2024. In both releases, the film mostly received a positive response from the audience.

The film received praise for its plot, action sequences, visual effects, and acting. Besides these key points, one particular thing that the audience could not stop raving about was its ending. The rather climactic end saw the demise of the film's main antagonist, Proxima Caesar, in the hands of Noah and his friends. The film's climax gave the audience the moment to rejoice over the win of good over evil.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes received a rating of 82 per cent from the critics and 83 per cent from the audiences. On Metacritic, the movie received a generally favourable Metascore of 66 and a User Score of 8.7.

Disclaimer: The following article comprises spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

Proxima Caesar gets killed in the Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

One of the highlights of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes was when Proxima Caesar gets killed by Noah and his Eagle Friends towards the end of the movie. The ending was not something the audience had not expected. However, seeing the people's wishes come true on the screen when Caesar breathed his last was undoubtedly the cherry on the cake.

At the beginning, the audience is introduced to Noah and his family. By the time the viewers adapt themselves to the sight of their conjugal life, Noah and his family are attacked by a group of miscreants who look a lot like them but are distinct in their ways.

This group headed by Proxima Caesar infiltrated Noah's family and friends' colony, killed some of them, and abducted a few. One of the casualties of the attack was Noah's father, Caesar. What made the incident even more saddening was the fact that although Noah could see his father getting killed, he could not do anything to save him.

However, by the end of the movie, Noah was able to get his revenge on Proxima Caesar. He used the oldest trick in the book that he knew of and successfully ended the wrath of the main villain of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes.

In a moment of heroic supremacy, Noah summoned the Eagle clan by humming the tune that creates a bond between apes and eagles. The eagle army then clawed and mauled at Proxima Caesar and his accomplices while Noah and the others celebrated their victory.

Mae and Trevathan are not the only people with leftover human intelligence

Towards the end of the Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Mae is seen going to a colony of people she had earlier discovered. This confirms that there are others like Mae and Trevathan who have their intelligence intact and can interact with one another. Their existence is like a beacon of hope for Mae who had always wanted to find solace in people that looked and behaved similar to her.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is currently streaming in theatres in the US.

