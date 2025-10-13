Kiss of the Spider Woman soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

Kiss of the Spider Woman is a 2025 movie, penned and helmed by Bill Condon, is a rich, dramatic reimagining of Manuel Puig's 1976 novel and the classic musical by Terrence McNally, John Kander, and Fred Ebb.

The movie premiered at Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2025, where it received rave reviews for Jennifer Lopez's acting as the lead and its sumptuous production design. The film had its theatrical release in the United States on October 10, 2025, by Lionsgate Films, Roadside Attractions, and LD Entertainment.

In the movie Condon takes a tale of love, repression, and fantasy and turns it into a visual and musical extravaganza. Jennifer Lopez plays Aurora, a mysterious performer whose on-screen alter-ego, the Spider Woman, dissolves the line between fantasy and death.

The Kiss of the Spider Woman soundtrack features 14 powerful musical numbers performed by Jennifer Lopez, Diego Luna, and Tonatiuh, classic Broadway-inspired melodies.

What is the complete Kiss of the Spider Woman soundtrack?

The Kiss of the Spider Woman score was released on October 3, 2025, on Lakeshore Records and is the year's most musically rich album. The movie's songs, however, are taken from the original stage musical, with some new arrangements and instrumental additions by composer/pianist Sam Davis, who also provided the film's incidental underscore.

Jennifer Lopez's version of the title cut, Kiss of the Spider Woman, came out as a promotional single on September 5, 2025.

Here is the entire soundtrack list:

Prologue - Orchestra

Her Name Is Aurora (Staff) - Ensemble

I Will Dance Alone - Aurora and Molina

Her Name Is Aurora (Gala) - Aurora and Ensemble

An Everyday Man - Armando and Aurora

She's a Woman - Molina

Where You Are - Aurora and Ensemble

Dear One (Querido) - Federico Salles and Alejandro Ernesto Balbis Ortíz

I Do Miracles - Aurora

A Visit - Spider Woman and Molina

Gimme Love - Aurora, Molina, and Aurora's Men

Never You - Aurora

Kiss of the Spider Woman - Spider Woman

Only in the Movies - Molina and the People in His Life



Directed by Bill Condon, Kiss of the Spider Woman was choreographed by Sergio Trujillo and Brandon Bieber, with Christopher Scott choreographing Gimme Love.

Costume designer Colleen Atwood added extravagance to each shot, capturing Aurora's old-Hollywood glamour and contrasting it with the desolation of the prison environment.

Production on the film started on March 21, 2024, in New Jersey, and Lopez made the announcement of the commencement of shooting one day in advance. Principal photography concluded on June 16, 2024, with the last cut to the memories of Kander, McNally, and Chita Rivera, who created the character in the theater.

What happens in Kiss of the Spider Woman and who stars in it?

Kiss of the Spider Woman (Image Via Lionsgate)

Taking place during Argentina's Dirty War, Kiss of the Spider Woman is about two men who occupy a prison cell together, Luis Molina (Tonatiuh), a gay window dresser who has been arrested for public indecency, and Valentin Arregui Paz (Diego Luna), a left-wing revolutionary who battles the government.

The two forge an unlikely bond while Molina tells him about his favorite celluloid musical, also called Kiss of the Spider Woman, featuring Aurora (Jennifer Lopez). By virtue of imagination, Molina places himself and Valentin within the world of the film, full of danger, romance, and betrayal.

In the story, Aurora is a sophisticated publisher who becomes infatuated with a photographer named Armando, only to find out that their village is being terrorized by a mythic Spider Woman who asks for a lover sacrifice.

As the story goes along, Molina's narratives serve as an escapism, helping both of the prisoners attain goodness and togetherness amidst their pain. Molina's life turns dark, though, when the warden forces him to spy on Valentin in return for parole.

As political tension escalates outside, the two men's relationship becomes deeper and hotter with love. Molina finally gives his life to assist Valentin's revolutionary faction, envisioning himself dancing in a lovely dress with Valentin as he perishes, finally accepted by the Spider Woman.

The movie stars Jennifer Lopez as Aurora/The Spider Woman, Diego Luna as Valentin Arregui, and Tonatiuh as Luis Molina. Tony Dovolani, Aline Mayagoitia, and Bruno Bichir.

The movie was released in theatres on October 10, 2025.

