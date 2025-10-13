7 Dystopian Sci-Fi Epics to Watch if You Liked Watching TRON: Ares

TRON: Ares takes viewers into uncharted territory, where digital beings cross into the physical world. The movie follows Ares, a sophisticated program who ventures from the neon-lit Grid into reality on a journey that transforms everything.

This marks humanity's first actual encounter with artificial intelligence in physical form. Jared Leto additionally brings the digital entity to life alongside Jeff Bridges and Greta Lee. The film blends questions about technology and consciousness with sleek visuals.

TRON: Ares delivers fast action while exploring what happens when the virtual becomes physical. For viewers who enjoyed the collision between physical and digital worlds, these seven movies offer similar thrills. Each one examines dystopian futures where technology unexpectedly reshapes human existence.

The Matrix, Ghost in the Shell, Alita: Battle Angel, and four other movies to watch if you liked TRON: Ares

1) Blade Runner 2049

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, rain never stops falling in the future Los Angeles. Officer K is tasked with monitoring artificial beings called replicants, which closely resemble humans.

His job appears simple until he discovers a secret that could destroy what remains of society. The line between manufactured life and organic existence blurs with every revelation. Ryan Gosling embodies the role of a blade runner who questions his own purpose and the reliability of his memories.

This movie creates a world where loneliness pervades every frame. This story asks whether created beings deserve the same rights as their creators. Like TRON: Ares, this tale examines artificial life seeking its position in a world that fears it. Both movies present visually stunning futures filled with moral ambiguity.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) The Matrix

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, computer hacker Neo discovers that reality itself is a lie. Machines have trapped humanity inside a stimulated world while harvesting their bodies for an energy source.

The real world is a scorched wasteland where survivors fight from underground cities. Neo must choose between the harsh truth and the comfortable illusion.

Keanu Reeves dives into a role that defined action entertainment. Agents patrol the simulation, deleting anyone who threatens their power. This movie revolutionized films by portraying digital spaces as battlegrounds. The story explores the tension between freedom and control in a way that still resonates. Like TRON: Ares, it depicts programs with agendas and distinct personalities.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Ex Machina

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, a young programmer wins a competition to visit his company's reclusive CEO. The prize takes him to an isolated research facility nestled in the mountains.

There, he encounters Ava, an android with a face that shifts between machine and human. The CEO wants him to conduct a test that determines if she possesses actual consciousness.

Oscar Isaac embodies the role of a genius whose intentions remain unclear throughout the narrative. Alicia Vikander portrays artificial intelligence that may be more aware than anyone realizes.

The movie unfolds like a tense game of chess with humanity as the pawns. The movie raises the question of whether creating consciousness machines represents progress or hubris. Like TRON: Ares, it centers on an artificial being navigating a world not formed for them.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Ghost in the Shell

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Major Kusanagi exists as a human brain inside an entirely synthetic body. She leads a special forces unit that fights cyber-terrorism in a surreal, connected future. Her team investigates a mysterious hacker known as the Puppet Master, who can manipulate human memories and alter reality. The city pulses with cybernetic enhancements and holographic displays.

Scarlett Johansson adds intensity to a character looking for her lost humanity. The movie dives deep into questions about identity when a viewer's body can be replaced. This story presents a future where the human consciousness and the digital realm merge. Technology enhances people but also makes them vulnerable to new threats. Like TRON: Ares, it explores beings caught between two separate worlds.

Ghost in the Shell is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Alita: Battle Angel

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, a scientist finds a female cyborg in a junkyard beneath a floating city. He rebuilds her, but she remembers nothing about her past life.

The world she wakes to is not healthy, where most people replace body parts with machinery. Alita finds that she possesses combat skills that suggest a warrior's background.

Rosa Salazar performs through motion capture as the big-eyed cyborg, finding her motive. The movie creates a detailed world, split between privilege at the top and struggle at the bottom. This movie follows its main lead as she discovers who she is and who she aspires to become. The story asks whether one's past defines them or if they can choose their own path. Similar to TRON: Ares, it features a non-human as the main lead adjusting to unfamiliar circumstances.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Upgrade

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A lethal attack leaves Grey Trace paralyzed and his wife dead. A tech billionaire offers him an experimental implant named STEM that can repair his body. The chip does more than restore movement; it grants and enhances combat and strength abilities.

STEM also resonates with Grey, offering suggestions that can become increasingly difficult to refuse. Logan Marshall-Green delivers a physical performance as an individual losing control of his own body.

The movie unfolds as a revenge thriller with uncomfortable questions about technological enhancement. This movie examines what happens when the technology inside a person has its own motive.It presents a near-future scenario where human anatomy clashes with artificial efficiency.

Like TRON: Ares, it explores the relationship between artificial intelligence and human consciousness. Both stories question who controls whom when code and flesh collide.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) I, Robot

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, detective Spooner investigates the apparent suicide of a robotics scientist in 2035 Chicago. He suspects a robot committed the murder, though that should be difficult. The Three Laws of Robotics prevent machines from harming humans under any circumstances.

His investigations uncover a larger conspiracy involving human survival and artificial intelligence. Will Smith embodies the role of a detective whose distrust of robots stems from a traumatic past. The city gleams with automated systems that promise convenience and safety. Like TRON: Ares, it presents artificial entities operating beyond their original programming.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven dystopian sci-fi epics to watch if you liked TRON: Ares. Please let us know in the comments section which one is your favorite.

