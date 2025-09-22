5 things to know before watching TRON: Ares

TRON: Ares is the third installment in Disney’s Tron franchise and a direct sequel to Tron: Legacy (2010). Directed by Joachim Rønning from a screenplay by Jesse Wigutow, the film stars Jared Leto in the lead role.

Scheduled for release on October 10, 2025, Ares follows a sophisticated program sent into the real world on a mission that sparks humanity’s first encounter with artificial intelligence.

Before stepping into the world of TRON: Ares, it is worth knowing that the film continues Disney’s iconic sci-fi franchise with a new vision. The striking visual style and returning legacy talent showcase both nostalgia and innovation, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated sci-fi releases of 2025.

Here are five things viewers should know before watching TRON: Ares.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Familiar faces, new cast members, and 4 more things to know before watching TRON: Ares

1) Plot insight: Ares steps beyond the digital frontier

TRON: Ares explores humanity and AI (Image via YouTube/Disney)

TRON: Ares subverts the series’ long-established premise by shifting the focus from humans entering the digital grid to a program crossing into the physical world. The official synopsis outlines the narrative of Ares, an advanced program dispatched from the digital realm into reality, tasked with a perilous mission.

This development introduces humanity’s first direct encounter with an artificial intelligence existing outside its controlled system.

Director Joachim Rønning has emphasized the film’s focus on the differences between the digital grid and the real world. This contrast is expected to shape much of the story, addressing ideas that extend past visual effects.

The movie is poised to engage with questions surrounding consciousness, the essence of humanity, and the evolving boundary between artificial intelligence and personhood.

2) Jared Leto takes on the role of Ares

Jared Leto headlines the movie in the title role (Image via YouTube/Disney)

Academy Award winner Jared Leto headlines TRON: Ares in the title role, portraying a digital program that makes the unprecedented leap into the real world.

The character is expected to blur the line between artificial construct and human presence, with Leto’s performance centered on themes of identity and adaptation in an unfamiliar environment.

Promotional stills have already drawn attention to Ares’ red attire, a stark departure from the toned aesthetics of past Tron characters, potentially signaling his defiance of established norms within the franchise’s mythology.

3) Familiar faces and fresh additions in the movie

Greta Lee to star in upcoming movie (Image via YouTube/Disney)

Alongside Jared Leto and Jeff Bridges, the movie assembles a wide-ranging cast. Evan Peters, known for his work in Dahmer and the X-Men franchise, is set to portray the antagonist Julian Dillinger.

Joining him in yet-to-be-revealed roles are Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Gillian Anderson. Additional cast members include Cameron Monaghan, Arturo Castro, Hasan Minhaj, and Sarah Desjardins, reflecting a diverse lineup.

Absent from the roster are Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde, who previously appeared in Tron: Legacy as Sam Flynn and Quorra. Their absence signals a potential narrative shift, with TRON: Ares appearing to chart a fresh direction rather than serving as a direct continuation of the 2010 installment.

4) Nine Inch Nails to score TRON: Ares, marking a musical shift

Nine Inch Nails will compose the score for the movie (Image via YouTube/Disney)

TRON: Ares will feature a markedly different soundscape with Nine Inch Nails taking over scoring duties from Daft Punk, whose electronic soundtrack for Tron: Legacy became both a critical and commercial milestone.

While Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have already established themselves as prolific film composers, this project represents the first time the full Nine Inch Nails ensemble will contribute original music for a feature film.

Director Joachim Rønning framed the change as central to the film’s tone, noting that Nine Inch Nails’ involvement will lend the sequel a darker, more industrial edge.

5) Jeff Bridges reprises his role as Kevin Flynn

Jeff Bridges returns as Kevin Flynn, creator of the Grid (Image via YouTube/Disney)

Jeff Bridges will once again portray Kevin Flynn, the visionary programmer responsible for creating the Grid and a central figure in both earlier Tron installments.

His return has generated significant anticipation, particularly given that Tron: Legacy appeared to close Flynn’s arc with his self-sacrifice to secure his son’s survival in the digital realm.

Details surrounding how the character re-emerges remain tightly under wraps. Nonetheless, Bridges’ presence ensures a strong link to the franchise’s origins while also suggesting that the movie may balance legacy storytelling with the introduction of a new generation of protagonists.

Interested viewers can catch TRON: Ares when it releases on October 10, 2025.

