7 Tyriq Withers movies and shows to watch if you loved his performance in ‘HIM’

27-year-old Tyriq Withers is making headlines thanks to his impactful performance in HIM directed by Justin Tipping. In the new sports horror movie, Marlon Wayans plays Isaiah White, a legendary quarterback on the verge of retirement. When White invites Withers' Cameron Cade, aka Cam, an up-and-coming football player, to train at his isolated compound, things start to get rather strange and disturbing.

Ad

From 2019 onwards, Tyriq Withers has appeared in several shows and movies. Even though he is still new to acting, his career graph is proof that he wants to push the envelope and explore exciting roles that are different and distinctive. As Cam in HIM, Tyriq Withers really digs deep to ensure that the audience can connect to his struggles and ambitions.

Like HIM, there are other movies and shows starring Tyriq Withers, mentioned on this list, that showcase his screen presence and ability to capture the viewer's attention.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Tell Me Lies, Horror Noire and five other Tyriq Withers titles that prove he has the potential to make it big

1) Horror Noire (2021)

This anthology starring Tyriq Withers is a must-watch for horror fans (Image via AMC Networks)

This horror anthology, starring Tyriq Withers, contains a total of six stories by four directors, namely Zandashé Brown, Rob Greenlea, Robin Givens, and Kimani Ray Smith. It is a follow-up to Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, a documentary that focuses on the evolution of the genre of black horror.

Ad

Among the six stories, The Lake, Brand of Evil, Bride Before You, Fugue State, Daddy and Sundown, viewers are sure to have their own favorites, but it cannot be denied that each one boasts of surprising plot progressions that keep them invested.

For Tyriq Withers, playing Cornelius in the anthology is among his first big acting projects, and he passes with flying colours. In addition to Withers, Horror Noire also stars Tony Todd, Peter Stormare, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachel True, Lenora Crichlow and more.

Ad

Where to watch: Horror Noire is available on Apple TV+, Prime Video, MUBI and AMC+.

2) The Game (2021)

The Game is an ideal watch for fans of sports drama (Image via Akil Productions)

This comedy drama, containing two seasons and 20 episodes, is a revival of The Game, which premiered back in 2006. Set in Las Vegas, the story is focused on talented football players who have to navigate several issues of discrimination, prejudice and more, as they try to chase their dreams.

Ad

Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Vaughn W. Hebron, Adriyan Rae, Analisa Velez and Toby Sandeman play the main characters. The show also boasts several recurring characters, including Connor Tibbs, an aspiring NFL player portrayed by Tyriq Withers.

The mother-son dynamic between Robinson's Tasha Mack and Chanchez's Malik Wright is one of the highlights of the show. Fans of the old show also appreciated the fact that the storyline explored new horizons and introduced new characters to make the show more enjoyable.

Ad

Where to watch: The Game is available for streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

3) Atlanta (2022)

This show marks Tyriq Withers' first major role (Image via Disney+ X Page)

Tyriq Withers first generated audience curiosity after appearing in this Donald Glover show. Containing four seasons and 41 episodes, Atlanta focuses on Glover's character Earn, who wants to do better for the sake of his daughter. When he realizes that his cousin Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry), a talented rapper, has the potential to make it big, he feels that it could be his ticket out of poverty.

Ad

In the show, Tyriq Withers appears in the episode titled, Rich Wigga, Poor Wigga, wherein he shares the screen with talented comedian and actor George Wallace. It is not easy for newcomers to match the charisma of experienced industry veterans, but Withers impressed viewers with the way he managed to make his own mark.

Atlanta should be on every watchlist because it seamlessly weaves together realistic settings and thought-provoking writing.

Where to watch: Atlanta can be viewed on Disney+, Hulu and Prime Video.

Ad

4) Tell Me Lies (2022)

Tell Me Lies boasts a dark and engaging narrative (Image via Tyriq Withers Instagram)

This drama starring Tyriq Withers is based on a novel by Carola Lovering. Two seasons and 18 episodes have been released to date, and a third season is currently in the works. Grace Van Patten and Jackson White play the leads in the show. The narrative captures the ups and downs of the relationship between Patten's Lucy Albright and White's Stephen DeMarco over eight years.

Ad

Tyriq Withers plays Tim, a friend of Stephen. Tell Me Lies isn't really a light-hearted romance as it tackles toxic relationships and the aftermath of the same. It is entertaining because viewers not only get to follow the evolution of the main protagonists, but they also get to indulge in the dramatic lives of the side characters that are equally interesting.

Where to watch: Tell Me Lies is available for streaming on Hulu, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Ad

5) Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (2024)

Fans of the original shouldn't miss out on this entertaining remake (Image via BET+ Instagram)

Over the years, remakes have become the norm, and so cinephiles weren't exactly surprised when this coming-of-age black comedy was announced. After all, the original film of the same name has become a cult classic. Directed by Wade Allain-Marcus, it revolves around four siblings who are left under the care of an elderly babysitter when their mother leaves for a retreat.

Ad

Unfortunately, their babysitter dies in her sleep, and the oldest sibling, Tanya Crandall, portrayed by Simone Joy Jones, has to take charge of the household. In the movie, Tyriq Withers plays Rock, who gets into shenanigans with the siblings after they embrace their newfound freedom. Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead thrives on likable characters and witty dialogue.

Where to watch: Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead can be streamed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Ad

6) Me (2024)

Me will appeal to viewers who enjoy coming-of-age narratives (Image via Apple TV+)

This Tyriq Withers show is an underrated gem that features a clever narrative and endearing characters. Lucian-River Chauhan plays a 12-year-old kid named Ben who is adjusting to school and family life. But life becomes considerably more complicated when he realizes that he can transform into anyone he meets. In the show, Tyriq Withers plays Yates Skurk, the main antagonist.

Ad

It is obvious that Me is targeted towards a young audience because it explores plenty of issues faced by teens and pre-teens. As far as originality is concerned, the narrative can get a little predictable at times, but that doesn't mean it is not worth the watch. There are still plenty of action-packed scenarios and unpredictable twists that will keep the viewers entertained.

Where to watch: Me, containing 10 episodes, is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

Ad

7) I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

Fans of the franchise will love the suspenseful build-up (Image via Sony Pictures)

This Tyriq Withers starrer is the fourth installment in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, it is set 27 years after the Tower Bay murders in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998).

Ad

Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers and Sarah Pidgeon play five friends who take a drive to catch the July 4 fireworks. They inadvertently cause a car to swerve off the cliff. They make a pact to keep the incident a secret, but it comes back to haunt them a year later.

Even though the plot is similar to the previous installments, the movie is still enjoyable because the characters are well-developed and different from the ones introduced before. Fans of the franchise will also enjoy seeing Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt reprise their old characters.

Ad

Where to watch: I Know What You Did Last Summer can be streamed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Tyriq Withers fans who enjoyed watching him in HIM should make a point to check out these engaging titles that prove that he has what it takes for the industry big-wigs to start paying attention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meeta Borah Meeta is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in listicles. After graduating with English Honors, she began her professional journey in content with Engyne Systems and later joined Digicaptions as an English Editor. Meeta’s next career milestone was joining Eclectic Northeast, where she climbed the ranks from a Feature Writer to Assistant Editor. Her decade-long industry experience and personal interest in all things popular culture eventually helped her identify her expertise and led her to her current role at Sportskeeda.



For Meeta, her myriad industry roles have trained her in carrying out intensive research, content planning and editing. She believes her skills shine brightest when ideating entertainment and pop culture pieces that pique readers’ interests. To deliver on this, she relies on extensive research and acquires ample information on a topic before developing a story on it.



Fully aware of the ever-evolving entertainment sphere, Meeta strives to keep up with the latest developments in the field to ensure her reportage is always relevant. She always relies on her judgment to navigate sensitive information to prevent negatively impacting the reading experience, while simultaneously retaining accuracy and objectivity.



Meeta’s favorite artist is Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, who is a master storyteller in her eyes for his ability to invite viewers to read between the lines. When not brainstorming a new piece, Meeta can be found traveling or preparing for her next trip. Meeta is deeply invested in board games as well, and has even started a board game club with her friends. Know More