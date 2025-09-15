7 Crime Thrillers to Watch if You Loved 'The Negotiator'

The Negotiator has established itself as a pinnacle in the crime thriller genre. The 1998 movie stars Samuel L.Jackson as Danny Roman, an experienced Chicago police hostage negotiator. Roman finds himself framed for corruption and murder.

He takes hostages in a government building to prove his innocence. Kevin Spacey portrays Chris Sabian, another negotiator who was brought in to tackle the situation. The film blends high-stakes action sequences with intense psychological drama.

The Negotiator displays the chaotic world of internal corruption and police work. The movie explores themes of betrayal, justice, and trust.

Its tight script keeps audiences on edge throughout. The stellar performances by both leads create engaging character dynamics. This thriller displays how fast circumstances can change for law enforcement officers. The Negotiator remains a benchmark for police procedural dramas.

Other movies deliver similar themes to The Negotiator and deliver a thriller viewing experience.

Inside Man, Phone Booth, Hostage, and four other crime thrillers to watch if you liked The Negotiator

1) Heat

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Heat delivers a cat-and-mouse game between professional criminal Neil McCauley (portrayed by Robert De Niro) and detective Vincent Hanna (portrayed by Al Pacino). Hanna gets obsessed with tracking them down.

The movie's runtime is three hours and equally explores both sides of the law. The creator, Michael Man, crafts detailed character studies of both antagonist and protagonist. The film additionally features spectacular action scenes, including the popular downtown Los Angeles shootout.

The movie examines the personal cost of dedication to one's profession. Both men sacrifice family connections for their endeavors. The movie displays how similar these opposing forces actually turn out to be. Like The Negotiator, it highlights the psychological aspects of law enforcement.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Inside Man

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Inside Man follows detective Keith Frazier as he tackles a bank robbery hostage situation. Denzel Washington portrays Frazier, who must negotiate with mastermind Dalton Russell. Clive Owen plays Russell, who planned the accurate bank heist. The robbers wear similar masks and clothing to confuse the cops. Jodie Foster appears as a mysterious fixer with her own agenda. The movie unfolds through different perspectives and timelines.

The director Spike Lee creates a complicated puzzle that reveals itself eventually. The film questions who the real criminals are in the situation. Like The Negotiator, it demonstrates detailed plotting and psychological manipulation. The movie blends negotiation tactics and heist elements.

Inside Man is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Phone Booth

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Phone Booth encapsulates publicist Stu Shepard with a sniper in a Manhattan phone booth. Collin Farrell portrays Shepard, who answers a ringing phone and is not able to hang up. The mysterious caller threatens to kill him if he leaves the booth.

Kiefer Sutherland gives the voice of the unseen antagonist. The entire movie takes place in real-time over 81 minutes. The cops surround the phone booth, creating a stressful hostage situation. The caller compels Shephar to confess his moral failures and lies. The film explores themes of public accountability, guilt, and redemption.

Like The Negotiator, it throws light on verbal confrontation and psychological pressure. The movie displays how fast someone can become trapped by their own actions.

Phone Booth is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

4)The Taking of Pelham 123

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie follows subway dispatcher Walter Garber (portrayed by Denzel Washington). Walter communicates with the hijackers through the radio. John Travolta plays the role of an unstable leader of the hijacking group. Four armed men take control of a New York subway train and its passengers. They demand ten million dollars in ransom money within one hour.

Garber has to keep the hostages alive through negotiation and different tactics. The movie updates the 1974 original with faster pacing and modern technology. Like The Negotiator, it emphasizes the importance of communication skills in various situations. The film displays how ordinary people can rise to extraordinary obstacles.

The Taking of Pelham 123 is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) Panic Room

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie's premise follows recently divorced Meg Altman (portrayed by Jodie Foster) and her diabetic daughter, Sarah. Meg moves into a Manhattan townhouse with a secure panic room for emergencies. Three burglars break in looking for money hidden by the house's former owner.

A man called Burnham (portrayed by Forest Whitaker) leads the group, a reluctant criminal trying to support his family. Sarah and Meg lock themselves in the panic room, but learn the criminals need access to it. The movie becomes a psychological battle between the desperate intruders and the trapped mother and daughter.

The director, David Fincher, successfully creates a claustrophobic tension throughout the film. Like The Negotiator, it features characters forced into difficult situations. The film explores how far people will go to protect their families.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Hostage

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie stars Bruce Willis as former LAPD negotiator Jeff Talley. Talley works as a cop in a small California town after a former case ended tragically. Three teenagers attempt to steal a car but end up taking a family hostage instead.

The situation becomes complex when the house contains crucial financial records. Organized crime figures pressure Talley to retrieve the documents while keeping the people alive in the family. The movie blends elements of police procedures with home invasion drama.

Like The Negotiator, it features a law enforcement professional dealing with internal trauma. The film shows how past failures can haunt experienced officers. Willis delivers a strong performance as a man seeking redemption.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) 16 Blocks

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie's premise follows burned-out NYPD detective Jack Mosley escorting witness Eddie Bunker to court. Bruce Willis portrays Mosley, an alcoholic police officer assigned to what seems like a routine duty.

Mos Def plays Bunker, whose testimony will expose police corruption. The journey covers sixteen blocks but turns into a deadly chase throughout Manhattan. The corrupt officers led by Detective Frank Nugent try to prevent them from reaching the courthouse.

David Morse portrays Nugent, Mosley's former partner turned villain. The movie explores redemption and doing the right thing despite personal loss. Like The Negotiator, it exposes corruption within police departments. The film displays how one person's courage can make a big difference.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven thrillers to watch if you liked The Negotiator. Let us know in the comments section which is your favourite.

