7 Tom Pelphrey Movies and Shows to Watch if You Love Him in HBO's 'Task'

Tom Pelphrey delivers an engaging performance in HBO's latest crime show Task. This seven-episode show premiered in September 2025 and follows the story of Robbie Pendergast, a trash man who leads a string of violent home robberies across Pennsylvania.

Tom Phelphrey portrays this complicated character with remarkable depth and nuance. His role displays a family man pushed into criminal activity. The series pits him against FBI agent Tom Brandis (portrayed by Mark Ruffalo), who leads a task force to prevent these crimes.

Brad Ingelsby creates the show; the Philadelphia setting series displays Tom Pelphrey's range as an actor. His career spans over two decades with notable roles in television films and dramas.

From prestige television to soap operas, Tom Pelphrey has developed an impressive resume that displays his talent and versatility across several genres.

Banshee, Iron Fist, As the World Turns, and four other Tom Pelphrey movies and shows to watch if you liked his performance in Task.

1) Ozark

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Tom Pelphrey starred in Ozark in its third season as Ben Davis, Ruth Langmore's bipolar uncle. His character plays a crucial role in pushing the show's dramatic events. Ben struggles with mental issues while getting involved with the Byrde family's wealth laundering scheme.

Tom Pelhrey's embodiment of Ben earned critical acclaim for its raw emotional depth. The character's connection with Wendy Byrde develops into an intense conflict throughout the series. Ben's unpredictable behavior threatens the entire scheme. His involvement brings chaos to a carefully built criminal enterprise.

Tom Pelphrey received much recognition for bringing nuance to this challenging role. The acting displayed his potential to deal with complicated psychological characters with realism and sensitivity.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Banshee

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This series features Pelphrey, who portrays Kurt Bunker, a former neo-Nazi looking for redemption. Kurt is employed as a deputy sheriff in the fictional city of Banshee, Pennsylvania. His character arc highlights overcoming his racist beliefs and violent past.

Tom Pelphrey brought complication to this morally ambiguous character. Kurt struggles with his history while attempting to become a better person. The role required Tom Pelphrey to display the character's intense past and journey toward redemption. His acting balanced the characters' moments of genuine opportunities with violent tendencies.

The intense action sequences gave Pelphrey opportunities to portray his physical acting abilities. This role displayed his capacity to handle morally complicated characters in high-octane action situations.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Guiding Light

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@ CBS)

Pelphrey's breakthrough role was Jonathan Randall on the CBS soap opera Guiding Light. This acting launched his professional career and earned him two consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards. Jonathan was the troubled son of villain Reve Shayne Lewis. The character dealt with anger issues and childhood trauma. Pelphrey portrayed Jonathan for five years, developing the character from protagonist to anti-hero.

His performance displayed remarkable maturity and growth as an actor. The role required him to tackle complicated family dynamics and intense emotional scenes.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Iron Fist

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Pelphrey appeared in Marvel's Iron Fist as Ward Meachum, a drug addicted billionaire businessman. He plays the brother of Joy Meachum and serves as an anti-hero to Danny Rand. His character struggles with addiction while handling the Rand Corporation. Pelphrey displayed Ward's descent into drug dependency with unhinged honesty.

The performance displayed his potential to tackle Marvel's superhero universe while maintaining dramatic credibility. Ward's relationship with his sister Joy creates additional tension throughout the show.

Pelphrey balanced the character's business acumen with his personal demon .His acting added nuance to what could have been an ordinary villain. The performance displayed Tom Pelphrey's range in handling personal struggle and corporate drama within a superhero context.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Mank

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

David Fincher's biographical drama Mank featured Tom Pelphrey as Joseph Mankiewicz, brother to the titular screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz. The movie explores Citizen Kane's creation during Hollywood's golden age. Tom Pelphrey's Joseph serves as a supportive figure to his struggling brother. His acting captures the ear's Hollywood ambiance with authenticity and precision.

The performance required Pelphrey to adapt 1940s speech patterns and sensibilities. Like Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman, he held his own among the ensemble cast. Tom Pelphrey brought intelligence and warmth to Joseph's character. His sequences provided emotional grounding for Herman's creative struggles. The movie displayed Tom Pelphrey's potential to work within period dramas and maintain historical authenticity.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) As the World Turns

A still from the show (Image via youtube/@CBS)

Pelphrey joined another CBS soap opera after Guiding Light. This show follows Pelphery as Mick Dante, a mysterious character connected to several Oakdale families. The performance allowed Tom Pelphery to explore separate dramatic territory within the soap opera setting.

His character became involved in complicated narratives involving family secrets and romance. Pelphrey brought charisma and intensity to Mick's unpredictable personality. The character's mysterious background created engagement for long-time soap opera audiences.

Pelphrey's performance in this show displayed his versatility in dealing with different types of soap opera characters. This role further established his reputation as a dependable dramatic performer.

As the World Turns is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Love and Death

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This limited series on HBO Max featured Pelphrey in a supporting role in this true crime drama. The show stars Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery, who killed her neighbour, Betty Gore, in 1980.

Pelphrey appears as a member of the tight-knit Methodiest community where the murder happens. His character represents the conservative social crowd of a small city in Texas. The role required Tom Pelphrey to capture the period's social and religious atmosphere.

Love and Death is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Pelphrey's expansive filmography displays his range across several formats and genres. Let us know in the comments section which one of his works you liked the most.

