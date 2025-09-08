7 Best Performances from the 2025 VMAs

The MTV VMAs returned with vibrant energy on September 7, 2025. The event took place at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It was hosted by LL Cool J this year with spectacular style.
The MTV VMAs brought together renowned music stars from around the world. Lady Gaga led the nominations with twelve Moon Person trophies. The event featured several red carpet moments and unforgettable stage acts. Performers like Mariah Carey, Sabrina Carpenter, and other big names performed throughout the runtime.
This is the first time CBS has broadcast the MTV VMAs along with Paramount+ and MTV. The event celebrated music videos and pop culture in big style. Van Toffler returned as producer after ten years away from the MTV VMAs. During the event, the special wards went to Busta Rhymes, Mariah Carey, and Ricky Martin.
7 memorable performances from MTV VMAs
1) Lady Gaga's spectacular opening act
Lady Gaga opened the event with pure magic. She sat next to Ariana Grande before approaching the stage. Her performance blended stunning visuals and dance moves. The crowd cheered loudly throughout the entire set. Lady Gaga wore several costume changes during the act. She performed her biggest hits with high-octane energy. The stage design featured bright lights and creative props.
2) Sabrina Carpenter's pop perfection
Sabrina Carpenter delivered one of the night's most exhilarating performances. She brought fresh energy to the MTV VMAs stage. Her dance routine was well-rehearsed and smooth. The lighting effects matched her songs with accuracy. Sabrina wore a stunning outfit that caught everyone's attention. Her voice sounded crystal clear throughout the act.
3) Mariah Carey's career-spanning medley
Mariah Carey received the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs. Her act was a journey through music history. She sang hits from different phases of her career. The medley included songs from the Vision of Love era to recent releases. Mariah's vocal range impressed the entire audience. The stage transformed for every song selection. Her acting reminded everyone why she is a music legend. The MTV VMAs moment will be remembered for decades to come.
4) Doja Cat's creative visual show
Doja Cat brought artistic magic to the stage. Her act featured unique makeup and costume designs. She blended different music styles in one seamless set. The visual spectacle complemented her music beautifully. Her stage presence was engaging and confident. Her dancers donned matching outfits that fit the backdrop. The act displayed her growth as a live performer. This MTV VMAs appearance highlighted her creative vision with accuracy.
5) Tate McRae's dance-pop fusion
Tate McRae blended dancing and singing effortlessly. Her act displayed her dual talents. The choreography was complicated yet looked natural. She moved across the stage while performing with grace and power. Her outfit allowed her seamless movement during the dance scenes. The song selection highlighted the best vocal potential.
6) Ricky Martin's latin icon celebration
Ricky Martin received the inaugural Latin Icon Award. His performance celebrated the Latin music scene. He performed hits that made him a world-renowned star. The stage featured Latin-influenced designs and vibrant colors. His energy level remained elevated during the entire set. The crowd sang along to his most popular songs. This performance honored his decades-long career. The audience gave him a standing ovation.
7) Busta Rhymes' hip-hop masterclass
Busta Rhymes earned the Rock the Bells Visionary Award during this event. His performance displayed hip-hop culture. He brought several surprised guests to the stage. The rapid-fire lyrics displayed his legendary skills. His outfit transformation kept the viewers guessing. The stage setup includes modern themed decorations. This performance reminded everyone of his musical influence.
The 2025 MTV VMAs delivered many memorable performances from music's biggest stars. Every act brought something unique to the UBS Arena stage.