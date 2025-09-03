2025 VMAs: Complete list of performers and presenters explored 

The 2025 VMAs (Video Music Awards) are set to take place at the UBS Arena in New York on Sunday, September 7. It will be showcased at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on CBS and simulcast on MTV and will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

The 2025 MTV VMA stage will see performances from some incredible artists, including Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and Doja Cat, among others. The award presenters include Ashlee Simpson Ross, Paris Hilton, and Drew Barrymore, among others. The show will be hosted by rapper LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith.

Gunpowder & Sky CEO Van Toffler will produce the 2025 VMAs. Bruce Gillmer, Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic, Barb Bialkowski, and Alicia Portugal are the executive producers. Wendy Plaut is in charge of celebrity talent, while Lisa Lauricella is in charge of music talent.

On that note, let's take a look at the list of performers and presenters at the 2025 VMAs:

Performers

Alex Warren

Bailey Zimmerman feat. The Kid LAROI (Extended Play Stage)

Busta Rhymes (VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award)

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

J Balvin featuring DJ Snake

Jelly Roll

KATSEYE (Pre-Show)

Lady Gaga

Lola Young (Extended Play Stage)

Mariah Carey (MTV Video Vanguard Award)

Megan Moroney (Extended Play Stage)

Post Malone

Tate McRae

Ricky Martin (Latin Icon Award)

Sabrina Carpenter

sombr

Presenters

Ashlee Simpson Ross

Brittany Snow

Ciara

Drew Barrymore

KPop Demon Hunter’s EJAE, REI AMI + Audrey Nuna (HUNTR/X)

Ice Spice

Jessica Simpson

Latto

Livvy Dunne

Malin Ackerman

Meg Stalter

Nikki Glaser

Paris Hilton

Lady Gaga leads the nominations at the 2025 VMAs and is also set to perform at the show

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 (Image Source: Getty)

Lady Gaga released her sixth solo studio album, Mayhem, on March 7, 2025. This, along with her other singles, has helped her earn 12 nominations at the 2025 VMAs. This year will also mark her first performance at the VMAs since 2020.

Bruno Mars has 11 nominations, while Kendrick Lamar has 10. Sabrina Carpenter has earned nine nominations at the VMAs, while ROSÉ has eight, and Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have seven each.

Billie Eilish and Tate McRae have six nominations each, and Charlie xcx has five. Alex Warren, Bad Bunny, Doechii, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, and Morgan Wallen all have four nominations each.

Mariah Carey will also perform at the event this year and receive the Video Vanguard Award. Meanwhile, EJAE, Rei Ami, and Audrey Nuna, who voice the characters on HUNTR/X, will also be present.

Ricky Martin will receive the inaugural Latin Icon Award, while Busta Rhymes will get the MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award. Some of the first-time nominees, like The Kid LAROI, Lola Young, Bailey Zimmerman, and Megan Moroney, will also perform.

KATSEYE will be performing during the pre-show, to be hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney. The pre-show will air on Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET on MTV and BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1.c

