  "Finally someone to save the show"- Netizens react as Lady Gaga is set to perform at the 2025 VMAs 

“Finally someone to save the show”- Netizens react as Lady Gaga is set to perform at the 2025 VMAs 

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 31, 2025 12:20 GMT
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Lady Gaga at The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Lady Gaga is scheduled to perform at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. The show will be broadcast at 8 pm ET on September 7 via Paramount+ and CBS.

Born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, Gaga will join the lineup of artists, including Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, Sombr, Doja Cat, Conan Gray, Alex Warren, DJ Snake, Jelly Roll, J Balvin, and Tate McRae, all of whom have been confirmed as performers at the MTV VMAs 2025.

Fans online reacted to this news, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Finally someone to save the show"
also-read-trending Trending

Another wrote:

Some users, however, criticized the choice, as one wrote:

Also read: "COLLAB IS COMING AGAIN" - Netizens react to Lady Gaga reposting multiple fan TikToks requesting an Ariana Grande remix of 'Abracadabra'

Lady Gaga leads the way with 12 nominations at the 2025 VMAs

Lady Gaga at 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 (Image via Getty)
Lady Gaga at 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 (Image via Getty)

Aside from performing, Gaga has also earned 12 nominations at the 2025 VMAs. Her songs, Die with a Smile and Abracadabra, have been nominated along with her latest album, Mayhem. The album was released on March 7 this year, and the pop star is currently on her Mayhem Tour.

Meanwhile, Bruno Mars has 11 nominations, Kendrick Lamar has 10, Sabrina Carpenter and Rose have eight, and Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have seven.

Mariah Carey will receive the Video Vanguard Award and perform at the event. Meanwhile, Busta Rhymes will receive the MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award. Moreover, Ricky Martin will become the first-ever artist to receive the Latin Icon Award at the 2025 VMAs.

Lady Gaga's Dead Dance to be released soon

The pop star's single, Dead Dance, is also set to be released on September 3, 2025. It will feature in the next part of the second season of the Netflix series, Wednesday, in which Lady Gaga will also star.

She will reportedly play the role of Rosaline Rotwood, a “legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.” Earlier this month, the series's executive producer and director, Tim Burton, spoke about his experience of working with Gaga. He said (to Variety):

“She’s such an artist and so for me, working with an artist is inspirational. But I felt that way about Joanna and Steve, who I’ve worked with before. These people come on this set, you see the whole crew kind of light up. It’s a beautiful thing to witness.”
Gaga also teased the release of the song on Roblox, a gaming platform. She shared a couple of messages in the game's text box, with the first one reading:

"'You've created a creature of the night, now I'm haunting your air, your soul, your eyes' - LG."

She wrote in the second one:

"TOTAL MAYHEM in here, who is excited for THE DEAD DANCE."
Wednesday is a supernatural mystery comedy show based on characters created by Charles Addams. The first season was released on Netflix in November 2022 and received huge acclaim. It stars Jenna Ortega in the lead role, with Emma Myers and Christina Ricci also starring.

Also read: “She is so unserious”: Netizens react to Lady Gaga teasing upcoming song ‘Dead Dance’ from Wednesday season 2 on Roblox

Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Edited by Ameen Fatima
