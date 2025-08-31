“Finally someone to save the show”- Netizens react as Lady Gaga is set to perform at the 2025 VMAs 

Lady Gaga is scheduled to perform at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. The show will be broadcast at 8 pm ET on September 7 via Paramount+ and CBS.Born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, Gaga will join the lineup of artists, including Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, Sombr, Doja Cat, Conan Gray, Alex Warren, DJ Snake, Jelly Roll, J Balvin, and Tate McRae, all of whom have been confirmed as performers at the MTV VMAs 2025.Fans online reacted to this news, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:&quot;Finally someone to save the show&quot;BeyHiveHD (Stan) @BeyHiveHDLINK@PopCrave Finally someone to save the showAnother wrote:W @live4gaLINK@PopCrave Already the best Performance of the night Everyone pack your bagspop culture gal @allurequinnLINKMOTHER COMING FOR THE BEST VMA PERFORMANCERYAN @RyanXCX13LINK@PopCrave OH THIS YEAR WILL BE WAY BETTER THAN LAST YEARSome users, however, criticized the choice, as one wrote:Damon Strong @DamonStrongLINK@PopCrave It shall be a deafening display of low quality, synthesized boredom.𝒜𝓎𝑜𝓉𝑜𝓂𝒾𝓁𝑜𝓌𝑜 👨🏽‍💻🦦 @Ayotomilow0LINK@PopCrave another reminder that the VMAs care more about spectacle than music. Meanwhile, real artists out here grinding get like zero stage timeAlso read: &quot;COLLAB IS COMING AGAIN&quot; - Netizens react to Lady Gaga reposting multiple fan TikToks requesting an Ariana Grande remix of 'Abracadabra'Lady Gaga leads the way with 12 nominations at the 2025 VMAsLady Gaga at 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 (Image via Getty)Aside from performing, Gaga has also earned 12 nominations at the 2025 VMAs. Her songs, Die with a Smile and Abracadabra, have been nominated along with her latest album, Mayhem. The album was released on March 7 this year, and the pop star is currently on her Mayhem Tour.Meanwhile, Bruno Mars has 11 nominations, Kendrick Lamar has 10, Sabrina Carpenter and Rose have eight, and Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have seven.Mariah Carey will receive the Video Vanguard Award and perform at the event. Meanwhile, Busta Rhymes will receive the MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award. Moreover, Ricky Martin will become the first-ever artist to receive the Latin Icon Award at the 2025 VMAs.Lady Gaga's Dead Dance to be released soonThe pop star's single, Dead Dance, is also set to be released on September 3, 2025. It will feature in the next part of the second season of the Netflix series, Wednesday, in which Lady Gaga will also star.She will reportedly play the role of Rosaline Rotwood, a “legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.” Earlier this month, the series's executive producer and director, Tim Burton, spoke about his experience of working with Gaga. He said (to Variety):“She’s such an artist and so for me, working with an artist is inspirational. But I felt that way about Joanna and Steve, who I’ve worked with before. These people come on this set, you see the whole crew kind of light up. It’s a beautiful thing to witness.”Gaga also teased the release of the song on Roblox, a gaming platform. She shared a couple of messages in the game's text box, with the first one reading:&quot;'You've created a creature of the night, now I'm haunting your air, your soul, your eyes' - LG.&quot;She wrote in the second one:&quot;TOTAL MAYHEM in here, who is excited for THE DEAD DANCE.&quot;Wednesday is a supernatural mystery comedy show based on characters created by Charles Addams. The first season was released on Netflix in November 2022 and received huge acclaim. It stars Jenna Ortega in the lead role, with Emma Myers and Christina Ricci also starring.Also read: “She is so unserious”: Netizens react to Lady Gaga teasing upcoming song ‘Dead Dance’ from Wednesday season 2 on Roblox