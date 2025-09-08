2025 MTV VMAs winners list: Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lady Gaga win big 

The 2025 MTV VMAs (Video Music Awards) took place at the UBS Arena in New York on Sunday, September 7. The likes of Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, and Ariana Grande were the big winners at the event.

The 2025 MTV VMAs were hosted by rapper LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith. It also saw various performances from the likes of Gaga, Carpenter, and more. Gaga came into the event with the most nominations at 12.

Bruno Mars followed her with 11, while Kendrick Lamar had 10. ROSE and Carpenter had eight, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd had seven, Billie Eilish had six, and Charlie xcx had five. Bad Bunny, Doechii, Miley Cyrus, Tate McRae, Ed Sheeran, and Jelly Roll all had four nominations each.

Ariana Grande won the Video of the Year award for her musical short film, Brighter Days Ahead. Lady Gaga won the Artist of the Year award while Sabrina Carpenter won the Best Pop Artist award. The latter was a new category at the 2025 MTV VMAs. Megan Moroney won in the other new category, i.e., Best Country Artist. Alex Warren received the Best New Artist award.

On that note, let's take a look at all the winners at the 2025 MTV VMAs:

2025 MTV VMAs winners list

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show (Image Source: Getty)

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Arist of the Year

Lady Gaga

Song of the Year

ROSE & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Best New Artist

Alex Warren

Best Pop Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

MTV Push Performance of the Year

KATSEYE - Touch

Best Collaboration

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die with a Smile

Best Pop

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii - Anxiety

Best R&B

Mariah Carey - Type Dangerous

Best Alternative

sombr - Back to Friends

Best Rock

Coldplay - All My Love

Best Latin

Shakira - Soltera

Best K-Pop

LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE - Born Again

Best Afrobeats

Tyla - Push 2 Start

Best Country

Megan Moroney - Am I Okay?

Best Album

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

Best Long Form Video

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Video for Good

Charli xcx - Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Best Direction

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Best Art Direction

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Best Editing

Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching

Best Choreography

Doechii - Anxiety

Best Visual Effects

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Best Group

Blackpink

Song of the Summer

Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Mariah Carey

Rock the Bells Visionary Award

Busta Rhymes

Latin Icon Award

Ricky Martin

Gunpowder & Sky CEO Van Toffler produced the 2025 MTV VMAs. Bruce Gillmer, Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic, Barb Bialkowski, and Alicia Portugal were the executive producers. Wendy Plaut was in charge of celebrity talent, while Lisa Lauricella was in charge of music talent.

