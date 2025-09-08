2025 MTV VMAs winners list: Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lady Gaga win big 

The 2025 MTV VMAs (Video Music Awards) took place at the UBS Arena in New York on Sunday, September 7. The likes of Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, and Ariana Grande were the big winners at the event.
The 2025 MTV VMAs were hosted by rapper LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith. It also saw various performances from the likes of Gaga, Carpenter, and more. Gaga came into the event with the most nominations at 12.
Bruno Mars followed her with 11, while Kendrick Lamar had 10. ROSE and Carpenter had eight, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd had seven, Billie Eilish had six, and Charlie xcx had five. Bad Bunny, Doechii, Miley Cyrus, Tate McRae, Ed Sheeran, and Jelly Roll all had four nominations each.
Ariana Grande won the Video of the Year award for her musical short film, Brighter Days Ahead. Lady Gaga won the Artist of the Year award while Sabrina Carpenter won the Best Pop Artist award. The latter was a new category at the 2025 MTV VMAs. Megan Moroney won in the other new category, i.e., Best Country Artist. Alex Warren received the Best New Artist award.
On that note, let's take a look at all the winners at the 2025 MTV VMAs:
2025 MTV VMAs winners list
Video of the Year
Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead
Arist of the Year
Lady Gaga
Song of the Year
ROSE & Bruno Mars - Apt.
Best New Artist
Alex Warren
Best Pop Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
MTV Push Performance of the Year
KATSEYE - Touch
Best Collaboration
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die with a Smile
Best Pop
Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead
Best Hip-Hop
Doechii - Anxiety
Best R&B
Mariah Carey - Type Dangerous
Best Alternative
sombr - Back to Friends
Best Rock
Coldplay - All My Love
Best Latin
Shakira - Soltera
Best K-Pop
LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE - Born Again
Best Afrobeats
Tyla - Push 2 Start
Best Country
Megan Moroney - Am I Okay?
Best Album
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet
Best Long Form Video
Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead
Video for Good
Charli xcx - Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Best Direction
Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
Best Art Direction
Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
Best Cinematography
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Best Editing
Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching
Best Choreography
Doechii - Anxiety
Best Visual Effects
Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
Best Group
Blackpink
Song of the Summer
Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award
Mariah Carey
Rock the Bells Visionary Award
Busta Rhymes
Latin Icon Award
Ricky Martin
Gunpowder & Sky CEO Van Toffler produced the 2025 MTV VMAs. Bruce Gillmer, Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic, Barb Bialkowski, and Alicia Portugal were the executive producers. Wendy Plaut was in charge of celebrity talent, while Lisa Lauricella was in charge of music talent.
