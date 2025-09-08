Jordan Chiles and her mother Gina react as gymnast stars in Family Feud opposite Stephen Nedoroscik ahead of DWTS appearance

Jordan Chiles and her mother, Gina Chiles, reacted to the gymnast and her family looking to clash with fellow Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik and his family on the Family Feud show on ABC, hosted by the legendary Steve Harvey. Chiles will soon take the stage for the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars.

Jordan Chiles has had several off-court appearances in the past season, endorsing brands, presenting at the MTV Video Music Awards, and attending New York Fashion Week, among other events. In 2025, the 24-year-old released her debut memoir, 'I'm That Girl', walked the SI Swimsuit Runway show as the cover model, and even made strides in the NCAA, competing with the UCLA Bruins.

As per recent news, Chiles has been added to the Dancing With the Stars roster, ready to follow in the footsteps of her fellow gymnasts, Simone Biles and Suni Lee. Before that, the two-time Olympic medalist joined the likes of pommel horse specialist and fourth finisher of the past DWTS season, Stephen Nedoroscik, on ABC's Family Feud show, hosted by Steve Harvey.

The official announcement on Family Feud's Instagram handle garnered reactions from Jordan Chiles and her mother, Gina Chiles.

The former sent love with a heart emoji, and her mother expressed excitement, saying:

"Team Chiles"

Chiles and her mother's comments on the Family Feud news; Instagram - familyfeudabc

Gina Chiles has been her daughter's strongest support system both on and off the mat. She and her husband also attended the Paris Olympics, cheering on their daughter as she contributed scores on the apparatuses to help Team USA win gold.

Gina Chiles couldn't hold her excitement when Jordan Chiles was announced as a Dancing With the Stars participant

Chiles at the Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - (Source: Getty)

Gina Chiles has made significant sacrifices to support her daughter’s journey. She even spent a considerable amount of time away from her husband and other children, relocating from Washington to Texas so that Jordan Chiles could train at the World Champions Centre alongside Simone Biles. She also delayed her court-ordered prison term to be there for her daughter during the Tokyo Olympics.

When Chiles was announced as a celebrity participant at DWTS, Gina Chiles shared the news on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Y'all Im SOOOOOO excited for this!!! @jordanchiles I can't wait to cheer for you and @ezra.sosa. My baby is on @dancingwiththestars"

She also added:

"Can't wait!!!!! So excited!!!"

Jordan Chiles partnered with Ezra Sosa, the dancer who made his pro debut with Anna Delvey in the past season.

